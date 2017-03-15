Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

MCG 2017-18 jazz season to include Sandoval, Klugh and Vereen

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Manny Iriarte
Jazz great Arturo Sandoval

Subscription tickets are on sale for the 2017-18 season at the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, which will feature jazz stars from trumpeter Arturo Sandoval to singer Ben Vereen.

This is the 31st year of concerts at the North Side venue. Packages range from $198 for four concerts to $500 for the full season of 13 shows.

Sept. 22: Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval

Oct. 5: Singer Dee Dee Bridgewater

Oct. 19: The Hot Sardines and their new look at classic jazz

Oct. 27: Guitarist Earl Klugh

Nov. 18: Django Festival All-Stars with a top-level look at gypsy jazz

Dec. 9: Singer Stacey Kent

Dec. 16: Christmas show with Norman Brown, Bobby Caldwell and Marion Meadows

Jan. 27, 2018: The Birdland All-Stars doing music from Charlie Parker to the Police

Feb. 9-10: Ben Vereen

March 24: Trumpeter/singer Bria Skonberg and saxophonist Mindi Abair

April 14: Singer Delores King Williams doing a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald at the Hillman Center for Performing Arts at Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel

April 21: Poncho Sanchez and the Latin Jazz Band

May 4: Pianist Elaine Elias

Friday shows are at 7 and 9:30 p.m., while Saturday events are at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Exceptions are Vereen, who will do 8 p.m. shows on his two days, and Williams, who will do only a 7:30 p.m. show.

Individual seats will go on sale at the beginning of August.

Details: 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

