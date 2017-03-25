Stipcak is not your stereotypical church organist

Think of a church organist, and you probably imagine someone on the far side of 60, or 50, or at least 40. Valerie Stipcak, a native and current resident of Black Lick, Indiana County, upends that stereotype. At 32, she's already served at several area churches and is currently the interim organist at First United Methodist Church in Greensburg, but also keeps busy with a long list of other musical pursuits.

Stipcak has a bachelor's degree in sacred music from Seton Hill University in Greensburg and a master's degree in the same area from Emory University in Atlanta.

Question: What do you do besides the First Methodist position?

Answer: I play for the Sunday regional Mass at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. I'm teaching in Gibsonia at Johnstonbaugh's Music Center; I teach piano and voice there. (This spring) I'm doing two (high school) musicals — “Crazy for You” at Belle Vernon, for that one I'm just accompanying; and I'm vocal director and accompanist at Jeannette. They're doing “Sister Act: The Musical,” and they're going to dress me up like a nun!

I play cocktail piano music for the Latrobe Art Center and for the Rolling Rock Club in Laughlintown, and I'm the choral accompanist at Franklin Regional. Right now I feel a little crazed, but at least with the musicals, it's temporary.

Q: What's special to you about organ music?

A: I love going to an organ concert, ... you can feel the vibrations in the floor. There's a stop that I pull here that actually makes the rafters shake. I love the power — you feel the vibrations, you're feeling the music, not just hearing it. And I like how, maybe more than any other music, with the organ, you're never done learning. You can learn all this music, but you still have years and years to learn all of the music that's available to you.

Q: How did you get started in church music?

A: When I was 12, I went to church at Black Lick Presbyterian Church, and the congregation was probably 20 people on a Sunday. Their organist was leaving and the pastor asked if I would play. I started with piano lessons when I was 4, but when she asked me, I couldn't even play the doxology. But I started playing there and at Strangford United Methodist Church (in Blairsville) shortly after, and it really pushed my learning curve. I played for both of them all through high school.

The first pastor who asked me to play, she would send me a note and say, there's going to be a real shortage of organists someday — you should consider taking lessons. I wasn't interested at the time. When I thought of organ music, I thought of boring and ugly, but her funeral was the first time I heard good organ music. The organist at the funeral was the organ instructor at (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), so I asked about taking lessons. I wish I could tell the pastor now that she planted the seeds.

Q: What do you like best about all of the things you do?

A: In church, I see what a difference good music makes in people's lives. Someone will tell you, today I really worshipped with the prelude or the closing hymn. I do enjoy teaching and doing the musicals, and being a mentor figure to younger people. And I like being a show-off and playing. You don't do that so much in the church world, but playing in a club, the attention I get is a lot of fun.

Q: Do you have time for anything besides music?

A: Music is so enjoyable that I find myself doing it even in my spare time, but I'm trying to be a little bit more well-rounded. I've taken up the adult coloring books, I meditate and I like to listen to podcasts and TED Talks. I like to listen to programs on medicine. If I could live another life, I'd be a doctor.

Q: And how did a rural Western Pennsylvania girl adapt to Atlanta?

A: I loved it. I wish I could go back and experience it with an income. When you're in graduate school, you're dirt poor and you can't really experience all that you'd like to about the city life.

I liked the heat. People are friendly. They have great food. I tried collard greens, shrimp and grits, all the typical Southern food.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.