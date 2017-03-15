Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Pittsburgh Symphony's next season celebrates 10 years with Honeck

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Felix Broede
Conductor and music director Manfred Honeck

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 2017-18 season will celebrate Manfred Honeck's 10th year as music director.

“These 10 years of music making with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra have truly been a gift to my life,” Honeck said in a statement. “I am so excited to celebrate an amazing decade in Pittsburgh with this incredible orchestra and our wonderful patrons and subscribers.”

Honeck will lead 10 of the 20 BNY Mellon Grand Classics subscription concerts, including three programs with special commissions in honor of the anniversary. Nearly every program led by Honeck will feature one piece that he will be conducting with the Pittsburgh Symphony for the first time.

This season features 15 debut guest artists, including three conductors — Venezuelan Rafael Payare, chief conductor of the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland; Sir Mark Elder, music director of the Halle; and Cristian Măcelaru, recently appointed music director and conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.

New soloists include Ray Chen, winner of the Queen Elizabeth (2009) and Yehudi Menuhin (2008) competitions; Noa Wildschut, a 16-year-old member of the Mutter Virtusoi (a string ensemble led by Anne-Sophie Mutter); Igor Levit, a Russian pianist who won Gramophone's Recording of the Year in 2016; and Rachele Gilmore, one of America's most sought after coloratura soprano, and award-winning German tenor Werner Güra, who will both be featured in Haydn's Creation.

The symphony also will highlight its principal musicians, including Lorna McGhee (Jan. 12 and 14), flute; Craig Knox (March 16 and 18), tuba, in a world premiere of a co-commissioned tuba concerto by American composer Jennifer Higdon; and Anne Martindale Williams (March 23 and 25), cello.

The season kicks off with celebrated pianist Lang Lang playing “Rhapsody in Blue” on Sept. 16 at the Pittsburgh Symphony Gala, followed by the season opening weekend (Sept. 22 to 24) with violin superstar Christian Tetzlaff.

Season tickets are available in packages of six, seven, 14 and 20 concerts and range in price from $103.50 to $1,410. Students and seniors receive discounts. Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale in August. .

The PNC Pops season opens with Grammy-winning artist Patti Austin (Oct. 20-22), followed by six more programs including Bernstein Centennial Celebration (Nov. 10 to 12) and the popular Highmark Holiday Pops in December.

Seven-concert season ticket packages for the Pops concerts range from $131.25 to $656.25. Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale in July.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

BNY Mellon Grand Classics concerts

Sept. 22-24: Saint-Saëns Thundering Organ Symphony

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Adams: Lollapalooza (PSO premiere)

Brahms: Violin Concerto

Pigovat: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)

Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3, “Organ”

Oct. 6 and 8: Chopin & Rachmaninoff

Christoph König, conductor

Yulianna Avdeeva, piano

Mussorgsky: Scherzo (PSO premiere)

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Oct. 13 and 15: Shostakovich Triumphant

Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor

Ray Chen, violin (debut)

Beethoven: Overture to Egmont

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Oct. 27-29: Beethoven “Eroica”

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

MacMillan: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)

Schumann: Cello Concerto

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

Nov. 3 and 5: Dohnányi Conducts Schubert's “Great”

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

Schubert: Symphony No. 9, “The Great”

Nov. 24 and 26: Thanksgiving Weekend: Vienna & Violin Virtuosity

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Noa Wildschut, violin (debut)

Chausson: Poème

Ravel: Tzigane

Favorite Strauss family waltzes and polkas

Dec. 1 and 3: Haydn's Creation

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Sam Helfrich, stage director

Greg Emetaz, video designer

Rachele Gilmore, soprano (debut)

Werner Güra, tenor (debut)

Alexander Elliott, bass

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)

Haydn: The Creation

Dec. 2: Handel's Messiah

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Rachele Gilmore, soprano

Andrey Nemzer, countertenor

Werner Güra, tenor

Alexander Elliott, bass

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)

Handel: Messiah

Jan. 12 and 14: The New Year Begins: The Firebird!

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Lorna McGhee, flute

Debussy: Printemps (PSO premiere)

Ibert: Flute Concerto

Ravel: Valses Nobles et sentimentales

Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird (1919)

Jan. 26 and 28: Rachmaninoff's Second Concerto

Rafael Payare, conductor (debut)

Kirill Gerstein, piano (debut)

Carreño: Margariteña (PSO premiere)

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Feb. 9-11: Beethoven's Fifth

Osmo Vänskä, conductor

Vilde Frang, violin (debut)

Kabalevsky: The Comedians

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto

Rautavaara: A Requiem in Our Time for Brass and Percussion (PSO premiere)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Feb. 23-25: Bronfman Plays Beethoven

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

March 2 and 4: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 2

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Benjamin Grosvenor (debut)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2

Janáček: Sinfonietta

March 16 and 18: Symphonie Fantastique

Robert Spano, conductor

Craig Knox, Tuba

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Higdon: Tuba Concerto (World premiere/PSO co-commission)

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

March 23 and 25: Regal Classics

Sir Mark Elder, conductor (debut)

Anne Martindale Williams, cello

Elgar: Symphony No. 1

Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme

Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks

April 6 and 8: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 1

Jiří Bělohlávek, conductor

Jan Lisiecki, violin (debut)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1

Suk: Symphony No. 2, “Asrael” (PSO premiere)

April 20-22: Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Manfred Honeck, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

Stucky: Silent Spring

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

April 27-29: Verdi's Requiem

Manfred Honeck, conductor

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)

Verdi: Requiem

May 18 and 20: Augustin Hadelich Returns

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (debut)

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Enescu: Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1

Dvořák: Violin Concerto

Copland: Symphony No. 3

June 8 and 10: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 4

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Igor Levit, piano (debut)

Mozart: Symphony No. 33

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Vali: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)

Liszt: Les Préludes

Wagner: Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

June 15-17: Ax Plays Beethoven's “Emperor”

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Paul Appleby, tenor

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mahaffey, director)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

Berlioz: Te Deum (PSO premiere)

PNC Pops

• Patti Austin (Oct. 20-22)

• Bernstein Centennial Celebration (Nov. 10-12)

• Highmark Holiday Pops (Dec. 8-10, 16 and 17)

• Dave Bennett, a self-taught clarinet virtuoso (Feb. 16-18)

• Midtown Men (April 13-15)

• Storm Large (May 11-13)

• “Broadway Divas” (June 22-24), with conductor Jack Everly

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.