Pittsburgh Symphony's next season celebrates 10 years with Honeck

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 2017-18 season will celebrate Manfred Honeck's 10th year as music director.

“These 10 years of music making with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra have truly been a gift to my life,” Honeck said in a statement. “I am so excited to celebrate an amazing decade in Pittsburgh with this incredible orchestra and our wonderful patrons and subscribers.”

Honeck will lead 10 of the 20 BNY Mellon Grand Classics subscription concerts, including three programs with special commissions in honor of the anniversary. Nearly every program led by Honeck will feature one piece that he will be conducting with the Pittsburgh Symphony for the first time.

This season features 15 debut guest artists, including three conductors — Venezuelan Rafael Payare, chief conductor of the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland; Sir Mark Elder, music director of the Halle; and Cristian Măcelaru, recently appointed music director and conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.

New soloists include Ray Chen, winner of the Queen Elizabeth (2009) and Yehudi Menuhin (2008) competitions; Noa Wildschut, a 16-year-old member of the Mutter Virtusoi (a string ensemble led by Anne-Sophie Mutter); Igor Levit, a Russian pianist who won Gramophone's Recording of the Year in 2016; and Rachele Gilmore, one of America's most sought after coloratura soprano, and award-winning German tenor Werner Güra, who will both be featured in Haydn's Creation.

The symphony also will highlight its principal musicians, including Lorna McGhee (Jan. 12 and 14), flute; Craig Knox (March 16 and 18), tuba, in a world premiere of a co-commissioned tuba concerto by American composer Jennifer Higdon; and Anne Martindale Williams (March 23 and 25), cello.

The season kicks off with celebrated pianist Lang Lang playing “Rhapsody in Blue” on Sept. 16 at the Pittsburgh Symphony Gala, followed by the season opening weekend (Sept. 22 to 24) with violin superstar Christian Tetzlaff.

Season tickets are available in packages of six, seven, 14 and 20 concerts and range in price from $103.50 to $1,410. Students and seniors receive discounts. Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale in August. .

The PNC Pops season opens with Grammy-winning artist Patti Austin (Oct. 20-22), followed by six more programs including Bernstein Centennial Celebration (Nov. 10 to 12) and the popular Highmark Holiday Pops in December.

Seven-concert season ticket packages for the Pops concerts range from $131.25 to $656.25. Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale in July.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

BNY Mellon Grand Classics concerts

Sept. 22-24: Saint-Saëns Thundering Organ Symphony

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Adams: Lollapalooza (PSO premiere)

Brahms: Violin Concerto

Pigovat: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)

Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3, “Organ”

Oct. 6 and 8: Chopin & Rachmaninoff

Christoph König, conductor

Yulianna Avdeeva, piano

Mussorgsky: Scherzo (PSO premiere)

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Oct. 13 and 15: Shostakovich Triumphant

Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor

Ray Chen, violin (debut)

Beethoven: Overture to Egmont

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Oct. 27-29: Beethoven “Eroica”

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

MacMillan: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)

Schumann: Cello Concerto

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

Nov. 3 and 5: Dohnányi Conducts Schubert's “Great”

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

Schubert: Symphony No. 9, “The Great”

Nov. 24 and 26: Thanksgiving Weekend: Vienna & Violin Virtuosity

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Noa Wildschut, violin (debut)

Chausson: Poème

Ravel: Tzigane

Favorite Strauss family waltzes and polkas

Dec. 1 and 3: Haydn's Creation

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Sam Helfrich, stage director

Greg Emetaz, video designer

Rachele Gilmore, soprano (debut)

Werner Güra, tenor (debut)

Alexander Elliott, bass

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)

Haydn: The Creation

Dec. 2: Handel's Messiah

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Rachele Gilmore, soprano

Andrey Nemzer, countertenor

Werner Güra, tenor

Alexander Elliott, bass

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)

Handel: Messiah

Jan. 12 and 14: The New Year Begins: The Firebird!

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Lorna McGhee, flute

Debussy: Printemps (PSO premiere)

Ibert: Flute Concerto

Ravel: Valses Nobles et sentimentales

Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird (1919)

Jan. 26 and 28: Rachmaninoff's Second Concerto

Rafael Payare, conductor (debut)

Kirill Gerstein, piano (debut)

Carreño: Margariteña (PSO premiere)

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Feb. 9-11: Beethoven's Fifth

Osmo Vänskä, conductor

Vilde Frang, violin (debut)

Kabalevsky: The Comedians

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto

Rautavaara: A Requiem in Our Time for Brass and Percussion (PSO premiere)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Feb. 23-25: Bronfman Plays Beethoven

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

March 2 and 4: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 2

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Benjamin Grosvenor (debut)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2

Janáček: Sinfonietta

March 16 and 18: Symphonie Fantastique

Robert Spano, conductor

Craig Knox, Tuba

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Higdon: Tuba Concerto (World premiere/PSO co-commission)

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

March 23 and 25: Regal Classics

Sir Mark Elder, conductor (debut)

Anne Martindale Williams, cello

Elgar: Symphony No. 1

Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme

Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks

April 6 and 8: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 1

Jiří Bělohlávek, conductor

Jan Lisiecki, violin (debut)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1

Suk: Symphony No. 2, “Asrael” (PSO premiere)

April 20-22: Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Manfred Honeck, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

Stucky: Silent Spring

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

April 27-29: Verdi's Requiem

Manfred Honeck, conductor

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)

Verdi: Requiem

May 18 and 20: Augustin Hadelich Returns

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (debut)

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Enescu: Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1

Dvořák: Violin Concerto

Copland: Symphony No. 3

June 8 and 10: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 4

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Igor Levit, piano (debut)

Mozart: Symphony No. 33

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Vali: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)

Liszt: Les Préludes

Wagner: Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

June 15-17: Ax Plays Beethoven's “Emperor”

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Paul Appleby, tenor

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mahaffey, director)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

Berlioz: Te Deum (PSO premiere)

PNC Pops

• Patti Austin (Oct. 20-22)

• Bernstein Centennial Celebration (Nov. 10-12)

• Highmark Holiday Pops (Dec. 8-10, 16 and 17)

• Dave Bennett, a self-taught clarinet virtuoso (Feb. 16-18)

• Midtown Men (April 13-15)

• Storm Large (May 11-13)

• “Broadway Divas” (June 22-24), with conductor Jack Everly