Pittsburgh Symphony's next season celebrates 10 years with Honeck
Updated 13 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 2017-18 season will celebrate Manfred Honeck's 10th year as music director.
“These 10 years of music making with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra have truly been a gift to my life,” Honeck said in a statement. “I am so excited to celebrate an amazing decade in Pittsburgh with this incredible orchestra and our wonderful patrons and subscribers.”
Honeck will lead 10 of the 20 BNY Mellon Grand Classics subscription concerts, including three programs with special commissions in honor of the anniversary. Nearly every program led by Honeck will feature one piece that he will be conducting with the Pittsburgh Symphony for the first time.
This season features 15 debut guest artists, including three conductors — Venezuelan Rafael Payare, chief conductor of the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland; Sir Mark Elder, music director of the Halle; and Cristian Măcelaru, recently appointed music director and conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.
New soloists include Ray Chen, winner of the Queen Elizabeth (2009) and Yehudi Menuhin (2008) competitions; Noa Wildschut, a 16-year-old member of the Mutter Virtusoi (a string ensemble led by Anne-Sophie Mutter); Igor Levit, a Russian pianist who won Gramophone's Recording of the Year in 2016; and Rachele Gilmore, one of America's most sought after coloratura soprano, and award-winning German tenor Werner Güra, who will both be featured in Haydn's Creation.
The symphony also will highlight its principal musicians, including Lorna McGhee (Jan. 12 and 14), flute; Craig Knox (March 16 and 18), tuba, in a world premiere of a co-commissioned tuba concerto by American composer Jennifer Higdon; and Anne Martindale Williams (March 23 and 25), cello.
The season kicks off with celebrated pianist Lang Lang playing “Rhapsody in Blue” on Sept. 16 at the Pittsburgh Symphony Gala, followed by the season opening weekend (Sept. 22 to 24) with violin superstar Christian Tetzlaff.
Season tickets are available in packages of six, seven, 14 and 20 concerts and range in price from $103.50 to $1,410. Students and seniors receive discounts. Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale in August. .
The PNC Pops season opens with Grammy-winning artist Patti Austin (Oct. 20-22), followed by six more programs including Bernstein Centennial Celebration (Nov. 10 to 12) and the popular Highmark Holiday Pops in December.
Seven-concert season ticket packages for the Pops concerts range from $131.25 to $656.25. Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale in July.
Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
BNY Mellon Grand Classics concerts
Sept. 22-24: Saint-Saëns Thundering Organ Symphony
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Christian Tetzlaff, violin
Adams: Lollapalooza (PSO premiere)
Brahms: Violin Concerto
Pigovat: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)
Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3, “Organ”
Oct. 6 and 8: Chopin & Rachmaninoff
Christoph König, conductor
Yulianna Avdeeva, piano
Mussorgsky: Scherzo (PSO premiere)
Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2
Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2
Oct. 13 and 15: Shostakovich Triumphant
Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor
Ray Chen, violin (debut)
Beethoven: Overture to Egmont
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
Oct. 27-29: Beethoven “Eroica”
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello
MacMillan: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)
Schumann: Cello Concerto
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”
Nov. 3 and 5: Dohnányi Conducts Schubert's “Great”
Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor
Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta
Schubert: Symphony No. 9, “The Great”
Nov. 24 and 26: Thanksgiving Weekend: Vienna & Violin Virtuosity
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Noa Wildschut, violin (debut)
Chausson: Poème
Ravel: Tzigane
Favorite Strauss family waltzes and polkas
Dec. 1 and 3: Haydn's Creation
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Sam Helfrich, stage director
Greg Emetaz, video designer
Rachele Gilmore, soprano (debut)
Werner Güra, tenor (debut)
Alexander Elliott, bass
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)
Haydn: The Creation
Dec. 2: Handel's Messiah
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Rachele Gilmore, soprano
Andrey Nemzer, countertenor
Werner Güra, tenor
Alexander Elliott, bass
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)
Handel: Messiah
Jan. 12 and 14: The New Year Begins: The Firebird!
Juanjo Mena, conductor
Lorna McGhee, flute
Debussy: Printemps (PSO premiere)
Ibert: Flute Concerto
Ravel: Valses Nobles et sentimentales
Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird (1919)
Jan. 26 and 28: Rachmaninoff's Second Concerto
Rafael Payare, conductor (debut)
Kirill Gerstein, piano (debut)
Carreño: Margariteña (PSO premiere)
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2
Mahler: Symphony No. 1
Feb. 9-11: Beethoven's Fifth
Osmo Vänskä, conductor
Vilde Frang, violin (debut)
Kabalevsky: The Comedians
Stravinsky: Violin Concerto
Rautavaara: A Requiem in Our Time for Brass and Percussion (PSO premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5
Feb. 23-25: Bronfman Plays Beethoven
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9
March 2 and 4: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 2
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Benjamin Grosvenor (debut)
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2
Janáček: Sinfonietta
March 16 and 18: Symphonie Fantastique
Robert Spano, conductor
Craig Knox, Tuba
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Higdon: Tuba Concerto (World premiere/PSO co-commission)
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique
March 23 and 25: Regal Classics
Sir Mark Elder, conductor (debut)
Anne Martindale Williams, cello
Elgar: Symphony No. 1
Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme
Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks
April 6 and 8: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 1
Jiří Bělohlávek, conductor
Jan Lisiecki, violin (debut)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1
Suk: Symphony No. 2, “Asrael” (PSO premiere)
April 20-22: Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto
Manfred Honeck, conductor
James Ehnes, violin
Stucky: Silent Spring
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto
Brahms: Symphony No. 4
April 27-29: Verdi's Requiem
Manfred Honeck, conductor
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mehaffey, director)
Verdi: Requiem
May 18 and 20: Augustin Hadelich Returns
Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (debut)
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Enescu: Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1
Dvořák: Violin Concerto
Copland: Symphony No. 3
June 8 and 10: Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 4
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Igor Levit, piano (debut)
Mozart: Symphony No. 33
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4
Vali: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission (World premiere)
Liszt: Les Préludes
Wagner: Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg
June 15-17: Ax Plays Beethoven's “Emperor”
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
Paul Appleby, tenor
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (Matthew Mahaffey, director)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”
Berlioz: Te Deum (PSO premiere)
PNC Pops
• Patti Austin (Oct. 20-22)
• Bernstein Centennial Celebration (Nov. 10-12)
• Highmark Holiday Pops (Dec. 8-10, 16 and 17)
• Dave Bennett, a self-taught clarinet virtuoso (Feb. 16-18)
• Midtown Men (April 13-15)
• Storm Large (May 11-13)
• “Broadway Divas” (June 22-24), with conductor Jack Everly