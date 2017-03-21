Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Heralded Mansfield University Concert Choir will perform in Tarentum

Debbie Black | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Submitted
Mansfield University Concert Choir
Submitted
Vince Lawrence

Updated 14 minutes ago

The touring Mansfield University Concert Choir will perform music from many cultures during a free concert at the First United Presbyterian Church in Tarentum March 26.

“The audience will be treated to many styles of music including beautiful arrangements of folk songs, spirituals and gospel songs.” says Dede Rittman, an event organizer and church choir member. “The variety of material and lively presentation of the musical selections will delight the audience.”

“The choir members are largely students from Pennsylvania, and they are mostly music education majors,” Rittman says. “Although Mansfield is the smallest of the Pennsylvania universities, it is heralded for its music education department and concert choir.”

Conducted by Peggy Dettwiler, the choir competes internationally every three years. This is a competition year. Past Mansfield choirs have won prestigious awards competing at international venues such as Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Wales and in the United States.

“The community will have an opportunity to hear a world-class university choir that is one of the ‘crown jewels' of Pennsylvania's system of higher education,” says Vincent Lawrence, who also helped organize the event and serves in the church's choir.

“Hearing these musical selections in a live setting provides an emotional connection between the audience and the music,” Lawrence says. “This unique realm of human expression reaches deep into our souls to console us, to reassure us, and to help us express who we are and what we are as human beings.”

Lawrence has had a life- long dedication to music. The Brackenridge native began his musical career taking organ lessons at the church during his teenage years. He earned a degree in music from Mansfield University in 1963, taught high school choral music in Baltimore and later earned his Ph.D. in music at Case Western Reserve.

A past director of choral activities at Towson University in Baltimore, Lawrence also authored 33 music textbooks published by McGraw-Hill used in music instruction in elementary and secondary schools.

Local schools using his textbooks are Highlands, Deer Lakes and Pine Richland.

He also served in administrative leadership roles for McGraw-Hill Publishing from 1994 until his retirement in 2006. He relocated to Natrona Heights.

Lawrence and Rittman bringing the Mansfield Choir to perform is part of the church's commitment to the Tarentum community.

“Our church is proud to be an integral part of the community,” Rittman says. “Our church enjoys serving the community through many venues, including hosting a concert of beautiful music for cultural enrichment. Music is very important in our church.”

Members of the audience are invited to a reception immediately following the performance in the church's Fellowship Hall to meet members of the choir and Dettwiler.

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.