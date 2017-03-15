Famed conductor Dudamel to lead Pittsburgh Symphony in April

Famed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will step in to lead the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's BNY Mellon Grand Classics concerts on April 7 and 9 at Heinz Hall.

Dudamel is replacing Christoph von Dohnányi, former music director of the Cleveland Orchestra, who recently suffered a hairline fracture of the pelvis. He canceled his scheduled appearance with the Pittsburgh Symphony in order to rest, but will be at Heinz Hall next season to conduct Nov. 3 and 5.

The program for the April weekend's concerts will include Strauss' Don Juan, Wagner's Overture to Tannhauser and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

The Venezuela-born Dudamel, 36, rose to fame in 2004 as the winner of the inaugural Bamberger Symphoniker Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition. He is currently in his eighth season with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He also is music director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, and recently conducted the Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Eve concert, becoming the youngest conductor ever to do so.

He is the inspiration for Maestro Rodrigo De Souza on Amazon's “Mozart in the Jungle” (and made a cameo appearance on the show's second season). He conducted the opening and closing credits of the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” soundtrack at the invitation of composer John Williams; and he appeared during the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show with Youth Orchestra Los Angeles alongside Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

“I am delighted that Pittsburgh will have the wonderful and rare opportunity to welcome my colleague Gustavo Dudamel to Heinz Hall. His artistry is formidable and it truly will be a special experience for our gifted musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony to join forces with Maestro Dudamel during these performances. I know that it will be a fantastic collaboration,” Music Director Manfred Honeck said in a statement.

Tickets are $20 to $94. Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org