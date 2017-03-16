Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Legends to be feted at Pittsburgh Rock 'N Roll awards

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Submitted
Tommy James & the Shondells
Submitted
Jimmy Ross and the Jaggerz, which includes band members Dennis McAbee (left), Benny Faiella, Paul Martella, Ross, Chris Patarini and Hermie Granati.

Updated 8 minutes ago

The fourth class of the Pittsburgh Rock ‘N Roll Legends Awards includes a hit band from the 1960s, a Dormont DJ, a Beaver County producer and one of the local groups he produced.

The winners were selected by fan votes, cast between Feb. 8 and 20, and the Legends Academy of Voters.

Modern Era Legend: Tommy James and the Shondells were formed in Michigan, but it was on Pittsburgh radio that they became famous when a local dance producer and DJ in 1965 sparked interest in their first his “Hanky Panky.” They would go on to earn 23 gold singles and sell more than 100 million records. Pittsburghers Eddie Gray and Mike Vale co-wrote the band's rock classic “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”

Music Industry Professional Legend: In the 1960s, Jerry Reed built a small recording studio in his basement in Beaver. He recorded local groups including the Jaggerz and the Shad Three with Hermie and Rickie Granati and Keith Galantine on his own record label — Jeree. By the 1980s, Reed had huge success with releases from Donnie Iris, Iron City Houserockers, Kenny Blake, Nathan Davis and Billy Price.

Legacy Legend: The Beaver County band The Jaggerz hit the big time in 1970 with “The Rapper,” written by Donnie Iris. It was a No. 1 single on Cash Box and No. 2 on Billboard. The Jaggerz released a new CD, “The Walk” in 2014.

Music Broadcaster Legend: Dormont's Chuck Brinkman was on local radio from 1960s to the 1980s on KQV, WTAE and WFFM/WMYG, and he introduced the Beatles at their only Pittsburgh stop in 1964 at the Civic Arena. Brinkman is still on the air and part owner of rock oldies station KGVL-FM in Greenville, Texas.

The fourth annual awards celebration, which benefits the Cancer Caring Center, will be on April 27 at Jergels Rhythm Grille in Warrendale. Tickets are $75 or $200. Details: pittsburghrocklegends.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.