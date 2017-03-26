Symphony players fund helps Verner Elementary Band

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The school band at Verner Elementary in Verona has grown by leaps and bounds — thanks to a generous musical grant from the PSO Musicians Care Fund.

One of three schools in the Riverview School District, Verner Elementary received a $2,500 grant in 2014, greenlighting the purchase of new band instruments that included a cello, percussion equipment, trombone, trumpet, French horn and cymbals.

Additional high-quality refurbished instruments from Johnstonbaugh Music Center were purchased. “We worked with Johnstonbaugh to get the maximum amount of instruments for the money,” says Verner band director Ian Hughes.

An additional grant in 2015 from the musicians fund provided three string instruments — two violins and a viola — for district use in Riverview High School's orchestra.

Launched by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians in 2013, the fund has raised more than $50,000 in support of music programs in the Pittsburgh region.

The fund supports local schools with instrument purchases and repairs through donations and grants.

“We have found that districts often cut arts programs and teachers are often paying for supplies out of their own pockets and instruments are held together with rubber bands because there is no budget for repairs,” says PIttsburgh Symphony member Rhian Kenny.

The musicians fund gets its money primarily through benefit concerts and is administered by the Pittsburgh Foundation.

Verner's band has swelled in members from five to more than 30 since Hughes took over in 2013, and the donated instruments were a contributing factor.

“Participation has increased and the students can share their love of music and have the opportunity to learn an instrument,” says Mary Ann Plance, principal.

Verner Elementary, which has 192 students, is a Title One school and many of the students could not afford an instrument says Plance.

“When I go to the students' concerts, I see the proud parents there and I see the excitement in the kids,” she says.

“Our students take pride in their music and the arts, and for us to have this (grant) and these instruments that they would otherwise not be able to afford truly gives them an opportunity to get a good background at the elementary level.”

“The instruments were so needed here,” Hughes says.

Verner fifth grader Sophia Strasser plays the French horn in Verner's band.

“As a Verner Elementary student, I am very thankful to everyone that donated our instruments for us to play,” Strasser says.

Jason Libell serves as music department chair and orchestra director at Riverview. His students also have benefited from the grants.

“These (donated) instruments were extremely important because string instruments are very expensive. Students, that normally don't have the opportunity to play in our groups because of the cost restrictions, are able to,” Libell says.

The students “treat the instruments like gold,” Libell says, and that district parents are grateful that their children have the instruments.

Each donated instruments sports a maroon and gold metallic decal, signifying the Pittsburgh Symphony name brand and reminding the students of the generous donation.

“Students know that these are special instruments,” Hughes says. “Whenever we listen to PSO recordings or watch videos of the PSO, I explain to the kids that these are professional musicians.”

The PSO Musicians Care Fund has provided instruments for schools throughout the region, including Finleyville, Uniontown, McKees Rocks and most recently to the Urban Pathways Charter School and Pittsburgh Liberty K-5 school.

“The PSO Musicians Fund was formed to help public school music programs that are struggling to provide quality music programs for their students,” Kenny says. “Verner Elementary received one of our early grants, and we have learned that their band program has grown exponentially in the year since they received their instruments.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.