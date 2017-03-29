PSO's Randolph Kelly to solo on 'Sonata per la Grand Viola'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Randolph Kelly is making his presence felt in every way a violist can, but he chuckles when he is asked about reaching the “sweet spot” of a musical career.

“Sweet spot?” he asks. “No, this isn't tennis. You just go out and play as much as you can.”

Kelly, principal viola with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will show off the results of that work ethic this weekend with that ensemble when he is soloist on Niccolo Paganini's “Sonata per la Grand Viola.”

It is another manifestation of that busy musical career.

Besides being part of the orchestra here since 1976, he has appeared in chamber settings with Yo-Yo Ma, Andre Previn and Pinchas Zukerman.

He also plays with the Los Angeles Piano Quartet and recently signed an agreement for two weeks of chamber performances this summer in Aruba.

As an orchestral soloist he has performed with such top-tier orchestras as the New York Philharmonic and the National Orchestra of France.

Kelly, a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, has recorded a range of material on the Albany, Naxos and Music Masters labels.

“You start out as a child because your parents want you to play and it sort of goes from there,” he says.

At this concert, he will be playing the Paganini work he premiered with the Pittsburgh orchestra 10 years ago. It is a work he likes because it shows the true character of the viola.

He admits he sometimes gets frustrated by the uninitiated, who look at the viola as a “big violin,” not dealing important matters such as the substantial difference in timbre that gives it an individual voice in music.

But Paganini (1782-1840) was a violinist who knew the viola well; he wrote a piece that shows off its nature, he says.

Although he admires pieces like the Paganini, he also says there is “an importance to do new music” because the arts need to grow.

In the 2001-02 season, he premiered a viola concerto by Samuel Adler commissioned for him by the Pittsburgh orchestra.

He also says he now is working on a new work by Alfred Schnitzel.

“It doesn't matter when the music was written, so long as it is good,” he says.

This weekend's concerts also will include Maurice Ravel's “Mother Goose” and Modest Mussorgsky's “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

The latter piece has a Ravel connection, too. It was written for solo piano but orchestrated by the French composer, who gave the work the dramatic and dynamic nature by which it is known.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.