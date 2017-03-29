Get your groove on during Jazz Appreciation Month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Janis Burley Wilson is willing to take a few chances in an effort to celebrate “bands with a groove” during Jazz Appreciation Month.

The vice president of education and community outreach of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is staging two of the four featured concerts at the August Wilson Center instead of the Cabaret at Theater Square.

For fans of Jazz Appreciation Month, it is a change bigger than the distance between Penn and Liberty avenues. After all, it's a step away from the tables-and-chairs atmosphere of the Cabaret, which has been part of the identity of Jazz Appreciation Month.

“Oh, it's not saying we won't be back at the Cabaret with everything next year,” she says. “But I felt a couple of the bands just needed more space.”

She also is bringing in two bands that are borderline jazz, Average White Band on April 25 and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble on April 26.

They are far removed from leading guests from past years such vocalese genius Jon Hendricks, pianist Chuchito Valdes, bassist Christian McBride or guitarist Mike Stern leading a group of Miles Davis alumni.

“They are jazz-influenced,” she says of the new guests. “You always take a chance when you book an act.”

But back at the Cabaret, she will bring back pianist Robert Glasper on April 18 and open the event April 4 with Davina and the Vagabonds, a speakeasy-rooted band that she introduced to this area in the 2016 JazzLive International Festival.

It's pretty easy to see this Jazz Appreciation Month does not simply genuflect to the past. Glasper is about the closest to a mainstream jazz performer — and that is a curious statement considering the way he adds touches of hip-hop to the most conservative of songs.

The lineup:

• April 4: Anton DeFade, 5 p.m. Backstage Bar, free; Davina & the Vagabond, 8 p.m., Cabaret at Theater Square, $25.75

• April 11: DK Cypher, 5 p.m., Backstage Bar

• April 18: Robert Glasper, 8 p.m., Cabaret at Theater Square, $38.75

• April 25: Tubby Daniels, 5 p.m., Backstage Bar, free; Average White Band, 8 p.m., August Wilson Center, $41.75

• April 26: Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, 11 a.m. school-day matinee and 7 p.m., August Wilson Center, $11.25 at 11 a.m. and $22.25 at 7 p.m.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MCG

Jazz at the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild in Pittsburgh's North Side stays on the quieter side for April.

March concerts are wrapping up this weekend, but then keyboardist Bob James and guitarist Howard Paul will lead off April with a duo engagement 6 and 8:30 p.m. April 8.

They also will welcome some young guitarists sponsored by the Benedetto Guitar factory in a program that will feature classics like “All the Things You Are.”

Admission is $65 for the 6 p.m. show and $59.50 for 8:30 p.m.

In the same mainstream setting, pianist Monika Herzig will make her debut 7:30 p.m. April 24 in a gig that also will included guitarist Leni Stern. Admission for that one, which was lined up as a subscriber bonus, is $25.

On the more contemporary side, the guild will be host for a smooth-jazz celebration with guitarist Peter White and keyboardist Gregg Karukas April 21. The shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. are sold out.

The venue also will bring in soul singer Morgan James at 7:30 p.m. April 10 as part of her spring tour. Admission is $39.50. Details: 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.