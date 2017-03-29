Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Get your groove on during Jazz Appreciation Month

Bob Karlovits | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Pianist Robert Glasper

Updated 2 hours ago

Janis Burley Wilson is willing to take a few chances in an effort to celebrate “bands with a groove” during Jazz Appreciation Month.

The vice president of education and community outreach of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is staging two of the four featured concerts at the August Wilson Center instead of the Cabaret at Theater Square.

For fans of Jazz Appreciation Month, it is a change bigger than the distance between Penn and Liberty avenues. After all, it's a step away from the tables-and-chairs atmosphere of the Cabaret, which has been part of the identity of Jazz Appreciation Month.

“Oh, it's not saying we won't be back at the Cabaret with everything next year,” she says. “But I felt a couple of the bands just needed more space.”

She also is bringing in two bands that are borderline jazz, Average White Band on April 25 and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble on April 26.

They are far removed from leading guests from past years such vocalese genius Jon Hendricks, pianist Chuchito Valdes, bassist Christian McBride or guitarist Mike Stern leading a group of Miles Davis alumni.

“They are jazz-influenced,” she says of the new guests. “You always take a chance when you book an act.”

But back at the Cabaret, she will bring back pianist Robert Glasper on April 18 and open the event April 4 with Davina and the Vagabonds, a speakeasy-rooted band that she introduced to this area in the 2016 JazzLive International Festival.

It's pretty easy to see this Jazz Appreciation Month does not simply genuflect to the past. Glasper is about the closest to a mainstream jazz performer — and that is a curious statement considering the way he adds touches of hip-hop to the most conservative of songs.

The lineup:

• April 4: Anton DeFade, 5 p.m. Backstage Bar, free; Davina & the Vagabond, 8 p.m., Cabaret at Theater Square, $25.75

• April 11: DK Cypher, 5 p.m., Backstage Bar

• April 18: Robert Glasper, 8 p.m., Cabaret at Theater Square, $38.75

• April 25: Tubby Daniels, 5 p.m., Backstage Bar, free; Average White Band, 8 p.m., August Wilson Center, $41.75

• April 26: Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, 11 a.m. school-day matinee and 7 p.m., August Wilson Center, $11.25 at 11 a.m. and $22.25 at 7 p.m.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MCG

Jazz at the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild in Pittsburgh's North Side stays on the quieter side for April.

March concerts are wrapping up this weekend, but then keyboardist Bob James and guitarist Howard Paul will lead off April with a duo engagement 6 and 8:30 p.m. April 8.

They also will welcome some young guitarists sponsored by the Benedetto Guitar factory in a program that will feature classics like “All the Things You Are.”

Admission is $65 for the 6 p.m. show and $59.50 for 8:30 p.m.

In the same mainstream setting, pianist Monika Herzig will make her debut 7:30 p.m. April 24 in a gig that also will included guitarist Leni Stern. Admission for that one, which was lined up as a subscriber bonus, is $25.

On the more contemporary side, the guild will be host for a smooth-jazz celebration with guitarist Peter White and keyboardist Gregg Karukas April 21. The shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. are sold out.

The venue also will bring in soul singer Morgan James at 7:30 p.m. April 10 as part of her spring tour. Admission is $39.50. Details: 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.