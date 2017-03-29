'Alive and Strange' is Billy Price's latest endeavor

Billy Price has released a handful of live albums during his career. But “Alive and Strange,” the premier soul singer's new release, was recorded during a single performance at Club Cafe in 2016.

“It's a lot of pressure,” Price says. “If you don't nail it that night, you've wasted a lot of money.”

Fortunately, Price is backed by one of the finest bands in the area. The album features ace musicians Steve Delach on guitar, drummer David Ray Dodd, bassist Tom Valentine, keyboardist Jim Britton and saxophonist Eric DeFade. Also appearing on “Alive and Strange” are Matt Ferrero (sax), Joe Herndon (trumpet) and backing vocalists DeWayne Chandler and David Avery.

Price appears April 1 as part of the April Fool's Ramble at the Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side, and at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on April 8.

Question: Why a live album?

Answer: I think one of the takeaways from the album is I've got a really great band. I wanted to highlight and feature that. I think that comes through. I think the band is spectacular on this.

Q: Is “Lickin' Stick” the oldest song on the album?

A: That was the first 45 I ever did. I recorded it at Jeree Records in New Brighton with Jerry Reed and Donny Garvin in 1979. That was a late addition to the album. … We originally only had eight songs, and the record company, Vizztone, said we could use a few more songs. We listened to it and had a great take on “Lickin' Stick,” and “R. M. Blues,” the last song on the album.

Q: The song choices are incredible. Take a song like “Nothing Stays the Same Forever” by Percy Mayfield. That's rarely heard anywhere.

A: I love the lyrics and I'm a huge Percy Mayfield fan. I think he's the best lyricist working in the blues. … This is a lesser known song. There's a guy on the West Coast, Barry Levenson, a real fine blues guitarist originally from Pittsburgh. Barry and I had the idea to do this on his album, “The Visit.” It didn't make it on his album and that's when I started thinking about this. Eric DeFade takes off on the solo at the end, and it's kind of spectacular.

Q: “Never Get Enough” is a different kind of James Brown song.

A: It's actually Bobby Byrd, who was one of James' background singers. Our live version has evolved since we recorded it in the studio (on the album “Strong.”) It's a killer, great song.

Q: What songs haven't you recorded before?

A: “It Ain't a Juke Joint Without the Blues” (by Carl Sims) was suggested by a friend of mine. … That song is going to be great on blues radio. Steve Delach sounds great on the song.

Q: Are there a lot of outlets for blues music?

A: There definitely is. The big one is XM Radio (B.B. King's Bluesville). They played “This Time for Real” (Price's collaboration with the late Otis Clay) a lot. I'm on a blues label, Vizztone, and they will get it out there to all the blues DJs. There's a network of them throughout the world.

Q: The song “Lifestyles of the Poor and Unknown” is by William Bell, who is having a career renaissance.

A: He certainly is. He's got five or six album on his own label, he uses drum machines, he uses electronic keyboards for horns, does them on the cheap. But he's such a great songwriter. There's an Internet DJ who loves my music, Cassie Fox (from South Carolina), and plays my stuff just about every set she does, and always has. … I heard “Lifestyles” … on her show one time and I wrote to her right away and said “Cassie, what the hell was that?” It stuck in the back of my head that I had to record this song.

Q: Any other songs on the album that you really like?

A: “One More Day” by Mike Schermer. He records under the name Mighty Mike Schermer and plays with Marcia Ball. I met him down in Memphis at the blues awards. I heard his music on a Vizztone sampler. … He's a terrific, wonderful songwriter, and I wrote to him and asked him if he had any songs for this album. He sent me “One More Day” and I just loved it, flipped over it.

Q: Now that you're semi-retired from your day job, are you going to be playing more?

A: We have an incredible schedule of blues festivals this summer. … I feel like my band has something to show people, something to prove. So I want to get out to a lot of these festivals and let people hear us.

Details: Rex Theater show, 412-381-6811, rextheater.com; Lamp Theatre show, 724-367-4000, lamptheatre.org

Shows of Note

Stevie Nicks with the Pretenders, March 31, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Two of rock's most distinctive voices, Stevie Nicks and Chrissie Hynde, join for a dream bill. Stevie Nicks' raspy vocals made songs such as “Rhiannon” and “Dreams” (with Fleetwood Mac) and “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back” radio standards. And many consider Hynde of the Pretenders' one of the finest rock vocalists, male or female, of the last 50 years. 800-745-3000, ppgpaintsarenta.com

Bryan Ferry, April 1, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh

Bryan Ferry's music matches his sense of fashion: elegant and sophisticated. Via Roxy Music and his solo career, Ferry's best songs — “Love is the Drug,” “More Than This,” “Slave to Love” — have a keening, elusive quality that's never been duplicated. Ferry's most recent album, “Avonmore” (2014) featured a collaboration with guitarist Johnny Marr on “Soldier of Fortune” and a cover of Stephen Sondheim's “Send in the Clowns.” 412-392-4900, heinzhall.org

Minus the Bear, April 1, Mr. Smalls, Millvale

The band name is an inside joke about the TV series “B. J. and the Bear.” The music is an intricately crafted mix of guitar and electronics wed to unpredictable rhythms. It's Seattle's Minus the Bear, touring with its first album in five years, “Voids.” 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com.

Son Volt, April 4, Mr. Smalls, Millvale

Jay Farrar is one of the more underrated songwriters of the last 20 years. Since the demise of Uncle Tupelo — which he fronted with Jeff Tweedy of Wilco — Farrar and his band Son Volt have consistently produced music of quality and depth. His new release, “Notes of Blue,” again has a sweetly evocative Americana vibe. 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.