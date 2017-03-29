Golden girl: Mt. Lebanon's Daya returns home to play Stage AE

Based on her accomplishments in 2017, Daya probably loves gold. If it's not her favorite color, there's good reasons for it to be.

In January, her debut album “Sit Still, Look Pretty” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. In February, she won a gold-plated Grammy Award for “Don't Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers song she's featured on. Then she started her first headlining tour.

“So much has been happening that it's kind of like ‘okay what's the next thing?' It's been a sprint to the finish just because I've been on the road literally every day since I left high school in junior year,” Daya says.

“Everyday I get more and more inspired by things going on in my life and I'm so grateful for the support I've had from the people in Pittsburgh to the people across the country and across the world. Truly so much more that I expected.”

Grace Tandon, Daya's name off the stage, has been on the road, working constantly for the past two years. The Mt. Lebanon native hasn't been home in six months, which makes her show March 30 at Stage AE all the more special. Coming home reminders her of starting out, playing to small crowds of 20 people in Downtown Pittsburgh under a tent.

“Performing in Pittsburgh will be incredible because I've played so many shows there. Before ‘Hideaway' before any of my singles before any of this happened,” Daya says. “It always brings me back to those days. I couldn't be more grateful for everything that's happened since then.”

It might be a good thing her schedule keeps her so busy. It's hard for her to comprehend the success of her first LP. The amount of people buying, listening or streaming the album is a number she can't process. Not to mention that the lead single and the album's title track is certified platinum. But it does drive her to grow as an artist.

Winning a Grammy at 18 does just the same.

“I definitely felt like life wasn't real. Like I was living in someone else's body for another week after that. That's just the biggest honor you can receive as a musician. I'm so inspired to receive that at such an early point in my career. It makes me want to keep working for more,” Daya says.

The presenting of the award only added to the surreal moment. The presentation for best dance recording was done on the pre-show and The Chainsmokers, nominated for other awards, weren't at the Staples Center yet.

“I realized right after she called our names, they weren't there and I thought ‘alright, this is my moment.' It was good because it was the pre show and it was a lot less pressure,” Daya says. “It wasn't the actual show so I wasn't staring Beyonce in the face or anything like that. I probably would have freaked out and not been able to finish a sentence if it were.”

Daya is playing and selling out venues of 1,000-plus capacity on her current tour, the first where she is the focus, not one of the features. But like Queen Bey, she would like to play larger venues with aspirations to sell out arenas across the United States. When/if that happens, Grace Tandon will be the same person regardless of what happens to Daya, she says.

The cutthroat nature of entertainment and the music industry makes for a competitive environment. Artists have to be constantly innovating and working on new projects in order to even stay relevant, Daya says. But her drive and work ethic that lead her to all her accolades was instilled in her when she spent a lot more time in the South Hills. Her parents taught her how to be golden.

“They always told me to stay ambitious. To always set the bar higher for myself. To keep working no matter what it is,” Daya says. “They were so supportive of me entering the music world, even though they're both engineers. They made sure I was always passionate about what I'm working on.”

That support helps her if she's with her family or not, on the red carpet or back at home.

“I see my family a lot and they've been the ones supporting me since the very beginning. That helps to remind me of my roots and that none of this happened over night. It took a lot of hard work to get here,” Daya says.

