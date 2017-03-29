On Zombies in America tour, Andrew McMahon makes it a family affair

Andrew McMahon has been a force in indie and pop music since the world felt threatened by Y2K.

The same applies now. He just has a few more crew members on the road with him.

On this tour promoting his newest album “Zombies on Broadway,” McMahon brought his wife of 10 years Kelly and daughter Cecilia, 3, on the road.

“I love having them on the road. The road is a lifestyle. When you're out here by yourself, you can lose a certain grounding and I am certainly no exception to that rule. So having my wife and my daughter here it helps keep me focused,” McMahon says, outside his tour bus as his daughter sheds some tears heading into her afternoon nap.

It's fitting that the whole McMahon family is out on tour together, which stops in Pittsburgh on April 1 at Stage AE. His current project has spanned the life of daughter Cecilia, give or take a few months. The McMahons daughter was born in February 2014 and the first single off his self titled album, “Cecilia and the Satellite,” was released in July of that year, with the rest of “Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness” coming later in October.

Even with added tour itinerary items of naps and playtime, having the three member family unit out for these headlining shows is all beneficial to McMahon. The days of drinking until 4 or 5 a.m. are gone. Now it's getting to bed after the set to be rested for tomorrow's city and adventure.

“Where it used to be, my day, my thought process used to be so laser focused on the show to the point where I would make myself sick with nerves of what would happen later that night. What I find now is I spend my day living a fairly normal life, that is that of someone who travels,” McMahon says.

“By the time I get to showtime, I kind of click into that mode and when I take the stage, I feel fresh.”

With a decade of marriage and a few years into fatherhood, McMahon has embraced these roles and it has kept him focused on his musical career, not taking away from it.

“I've found for me, it put my feet on the fire. I wanna make my best music because I have a lot more to worry about than I used to,” McMahon says. “For me to try and operate at my highest level possible and be the best version of myself possible and be the best writer I can.”

Since 2000, McMahon has released eight full length albums. Of those releases, seven of eight have charted on Billboard 200, with six of those seven charting in the top 50. But as the cliche goes, all good things must come to an end and he thinks about that.

“As a person who likes to change it up and sort of proven that over the years, there's always the thought of what if I did something else? What if there was another way, another expression of my creativity? But for every time I think that, I just find myself so compelled towards the work that I do,” McMahon says.

It's hard for McMahon to imagine life without making records and touring. But he has thought about working on films or musicals, a stint on Broadway perhaps, that could take him out of “The Wilderness.”

“If a really cool project raised its hand that took me off of an album cycle for a year or two, I would be open to it. But I would be surprised if there wasn't some version of this thing that I do now always in my life, regardless of if I change up projects or slow down for a minute here or there,” McMahon says.

