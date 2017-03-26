Rocktopia: A musical mash-up for the ages coming to the Palace

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Igor Stravinsky, meet Jimi Hendrix; Ludwig Van Beethoven, meet Led Zeppelin.

Seemingly unlikely pairings of classical music and classic rock — that meld together such compositions as Stravinsky's “The Rite of Spring” with Hendrix's “Purple Haze”, or Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, “Allegretto” with Zeppelin's “Stairway to Heaven” — are the main ingredients for a unique concert experience known as Rocktopia, which will be at Greensburg's Palace Theatre on March 31.

Actor, vocalist and producer Rob Evan, co-creator of “Rocktopia: A Classical (R)evolution” along with conductor Randall Craig Fleischer, says the musical mash-up kicking off its first live North American tour is based on an idea that really makes sense.

“I always felt that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they'd be rock stars,” he says. “The challenge of Rocktopia was making it mean something. We didn't haphazardly combine songs. They share a theme, an emotion or a musical marriage that works together.”

The experiment to select the perfect songs and create a production that features world-class vocalists, excellent rock musicians, a full orchestra and choir was an involved process that didn't take place overnight.

“It's been an eight-year journey,” Evan says. At the end of the journey, they had a concept that was unlike any symphonic-rock program he had ever seen before.

An inaugural performance of the show, “Rocktopia: Live in Budapest,” was recorded with a live audience in June 2016 at the 19th century Hungarian State Opera House. It was performed by the 65-piece orchestra of the Hungarian State Opera with six vocalists, a five-piece rock band, the Hungarian State Opera Chorus, and the Jazz and More Choir.

Evan says the four-week live tour of 23 cities is featuring local symphonies and choirs across the country. At the Greensburg show, 20 musicians from Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and a local 40-voice choir will perform with the cast.

Featured vocalists will include Evan, a member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra who has performed with Elton John, REM, Joe Walsh, Usher, Michael Crawford and others. Vocalist Chloe Lowery, also with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, is a featured performer on Yanni's 2013, 2014 and 2016 releases.

Other singers include Tony Vincent, who performed in “Rent” on Broadway and competed on NBC's “The Voice”; Kimberly Nichole, a “Voice” finalist in Season 8, and classically trained opera singer Ximena Borges.

Rocktopia musicians include lead guitarist Tony Bruno, drummer and percussionist Alex Alexander, Grammy-nominated bassist Mat Fieldes and musical director and pianist Henry Aronson.

Also part of the inaugural tour as a featured musician is Irish classical and Celtic performer Máiréad Nesbitt, best known as the former violinist and founding member of the group Celtic Woman.

She was asked by Evan to join the cast of Rocktopia.

“Máiréad is a dynamic performer who was looking to spread her wings,” he says. “She represents the classical part of the show and plays like a rock star on stage.”

Her most recent album with Celtic Woman, “Destiny,” received a 2017 Grammy nomination for best world music album. Her solo album, “Hibernia,” was released in December.

“I'm so excited to be with Rocktopia,” she says. “The orchestral arrangements that Craig did for the show are absolutely incredible, combining classical and rock music that is challenging and very powerful.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.