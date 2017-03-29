Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

'The Evolution' of brass

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
James Gourlay director of the River City Brass Band, conducts the band at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, Thursday, November 11, 2010. (Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review)

Updated 2 hours ago

James Gourlay is eager to show off the evolution of River City Brass.

From its beginning in 1981, the band has gone through musical changes similar to those of such ensembles everywhere, the music director says.

In the current series of concerts, “The Evolution,” Gourlay will steer the music from the brass band sound of British collieries to that being produced today by groups such as the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

From the “Cortege” from “Mlada” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov to a medley of tunes from Motown, Gourlay will move the band through its strengths, The concerts also will feature some of the band's most popular brass versions of classic pop music, such as “MacArthur Park” and “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

The schedule: March 30 at Linton Middle School, Penn Hills; March 31 at Carson Middle School, McCandless; April 1 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg; April 4 at Upper St. Clair High School; April 6 at Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland.

Admission is $20 to $41. Details: 412-434-7222 or rivercitybrass.org

— Bob Karlovits

