Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows tour coming to KeyBank Pavilion
Updated 36 minutes ago
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows are teaming up for the “Brief History of Everything” tour this summer, which comes to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Sept. 12.
Last summer, Matchbox Twenty's lead singer Rob Thomas accompanied Counting Crows on a tour.
“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now on,” says Counting Crows' Adam Duritz in a news release. “Can. Not. Wait.”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty and their breakthrough debut album “Yourself or Someone Like You.” Since then, the band has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and had several No. 1 singles, including “Bent,” “Unwell” and “If You're Gone,” and been nominated for five Grammys. In addition to Thomas, the band includes 1990 Norwin High School grad Paul Doucette, along with Kyle Cook and Brian Yale.
Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums since releasing its multi-platinum breakout album “August and Everything After” in 1993.
Tickets for the KeyBank Pavilion show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. Prices have not been announced.
Details: 800-745-3000 or livenation.com