Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows tour coming to KeyBank Pavilion

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Danny Clinch
Counting Crows
Submitted
From left are the members of Matchbox Twenty: Brian Yale, Rob Thomas, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook. Douchette is a 1990 Norwin High School graduate.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows are teaming up for the “Brief History of Everything” tour this summer, which comes to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Sept. 12.

Last summer, Matchbox Twenty's lead singer Rob Thomas accompanied Counting Crows on a tour.

“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now on,” says Counting Crows' Adam Duritz in a news release. “Can. Not. Wait.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty and their breakthrough debut album “Yourself or Someone Like You.” Since then, the band has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and had several No. 1 singles, including “Bent,” “Unwell” and “If You're Gone,” and been nominated for five Grammys. In addition to Thomas, the band includes 1990 Norwin High School grad Paul Doucette, along with Kyle Cook and Brian Yale.

Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums since releasing its multi-platinum breakout album “August and Everything After” in 1993.

Tickets for the KeyBank Pavilion show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. Prices have not been announced.

Details: 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.