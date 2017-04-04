Trio to celebrate new album with free performance at City of Asylum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Daniel Bennett's saxophone speaks in voices from the music of Peter, Paul and Mary to the modern classical works of Steve Reich.

“I'm a melody kind of guy,” Bennett says. “Melodies are more what I have in my head than anything.”

He will bring his approach to music and his trio on April 8 to City of Asylum's Alphabet City on Pittsburgh's North Side. The gig will be a Pittsburgh release party for the group's new album, “Sinking Houseboat Confusion.”

Bennett says he put this trio together about 12 years ago when he was studying classical saxophone at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.

Along with Bennett on sax, flute, clarinet and oboe, the band features guitarist Nat Janoff and drummer Matthew Feick producing what they call “avant pop.”

Bennett's approach comes partly from his days in Boston. While studying there he performed with the Portland Symphony and the New Hampshire Festival Orchestra. He continues to do orchestral work for plays in New York City.

He has appeared here at the nearby James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy and at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont. He says he has had Alphabet City on his “radar” after talking with guitarist Mary Halverson, who has performed several times for City of Asylum.

Music will begin at 8 p.m. It is free.

Details: 412-435-1110 or alphabetcity.org

Bob Karlovits is a contributing writer.