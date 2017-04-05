Country star Currington to bring the hits to Stage AE
Platinum-selling country artist Billy Currington is bringing his “Stay Up 'Til the Sun” tour on April 6 to Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Currington, a Georgia native, made his debut in 2003 with the single “Walk a Little Straighter” from his self-titled album.
Currington's first single drew on his experiences with an alcoholic father. Currington recently told the website soundslikenashville.com that he recalls the euphoria he felt the first time he heard that song play on the radio; and still, every time he hears his songs now, Currington says, “Thank you.”
Since his debut, Currington has produced numerous high-charting singles, including “Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Hey Girl” and “We Are Tonight.” Currington released his sixth studio album, “Summer Forever,” in June 2015. The 12-track CD includes the single “Don't It,” “Drinkin' Town With a Football Problem,” “It Don't Hurt Like It Used to” and the latest single “Do I Make You Wanna.” Currington has said the breezy “Summer Forever” is meant to capture the joys of a positive, happy lifestyle.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance by opener Jillian Jacqueline, a young country singer who Rolling Stone likened to “Shania Twain's confident spin on country reimagined for 2016's urban dwellers.”
Tickets are $32. Details: 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com.
Kellie Gormly is Tribune-Review contributing writer.