Adkins, with a brand-new album, brings tour to Palace Theatre

Typically, when people say that something's going on, they mean something stands out as atypical. But not in the case of country star Trace Adkins' new album, which dropped March 31.

Adkins, who performs April 8 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, says that his new record — “Something's Going On,” released by Wheelhouse Records — doesn't deviate from his usual Trace Adkins sound. Fans will get more of what they expect and enjoy from the Louisiana native.

“It's not a huge departure from the stuff that I've done over my career,” Adkins says. “I don't think anybody will be too shocked about all the stuff that is on here; it's just a combination of songs that we've found over the last two or three years. … It's the stuff they've expected to hear from me over the years.”

Adkins' last two albums came out in 2013: “Love Will,” a regular studio album released that spring, and the Christmas album “The King's Gift.”

“We weren't in any hurry,” he says. “We took our time with it. We think it's a good record.”

“Something's Going On” contains a balanced mix of fun and up-tempo songs, along with a few ballads, Adkins says. His best-known hits include the smash dance song “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” “Arlington,” “I'm Tryin',” “Every Light in the House Is On,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me” and “Just Fishin'.”

Adkins ­— who has often played at outdoor venues in Western Pennsylvania ­— says the festival-type concerts with thousands of fans are fun with the raucous crowds.

“There are positives about everything,” he says. “Usually in those shows, you just bang it out, one song after another. You keep up the tempo and don't get too deep with them.”

This time, Adkins is performing at the more intimate Palace, where “you get to do … a different kind of show. You get to talk more; it's more of an evening with (Trace) as opposed to a rock show.”

Adkins — who has five daughters, ages 12 to 32 — released his debut album, “Dreamin' Out Loud,' in 1996. He looks back fondly over his 21 years in the business and looks forward to many more.

“I've already done more and accomplished more than I ever allowed myself to dream,” he says. “This is just gravy. As long they want to hear us doing it, we'll be doing it.”

Kellie Gormly is Tribune-Review contributing writer.