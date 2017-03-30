Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Three Rivers Arts Festival music lineup taking shape

Thursday, March 30, 2017
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Dawes

We must be getting closer to summer, because the Three Rivers Arts Festival has announced the music lineup for the annual 10-day event in downtown Pittsburgh.

The festival runs June 2 to 11. It kicks off with Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band on June 2. The New Orleans group has been seen on HBO's “Treme” and plays shows all over the world. Local group Jimbo & the Soupbones will open.

Other acts include:

June 3: Minneapolis' Hippo Campus, an indie-rock band of 21-year olds who've found national success with a couple of EPs and are promoting their debut album, “Landmark.”

June 4: Las Cafeteras, an East Los Angeles band that blends Afro-Mexican sounds, and local band Meeting of Important People

June 5: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

June 6: Michael Kiwanuka, British singer-songwriter

June 7: Sean Rowe, an alternative folk singer-songwriter, with opening act, Birds of Chicago

June 8: Beats + Bars, featuring a diverse group of Pittsburgh hip-hop stars, including Choo Jackson, HollyHood, Billy Pilgrim, Pirate Gang, Track Meet, Hubbs, DJ Selecta

June 9: Dawes, a folk band from Los Angeles touring in support of its fifth album, “We're All Gonna Die.” Opening act is Accidentals, Billboard's breakout band at SXSW 2015

June 10: Sarah Jarosz, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who won a 2017 Grammy for best folk album. Fruition, a Portland, Oregon-based quintet that plays soul, blues and British Invasion era pop, will open.

June 11: St. Paul and the Broken Bones, a six-piece soul band based in Birmingham, Ala., with local soul band The Commonheart opening.

Details: traf.trustarts.org

