Three Rivers Arts Festival music lineup taking shape

We must be getting closer to summer, because the Three Rivers Arts Festival has announced the music lineup for the annual 10-day event in downtown Pittsburgh.

The festival runs June 2 to 11. It kicks off with Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band on June 2. The New Orleans group has been seen on HBO's “Treme” and plays shows all over the world. Local group Jimbo & the Soupbones will open.

Other acts include:

June 3: Minneapolis' Hippo Campus, an indie-rock band of 21-year olds who've found national success with a couple of EPs and are promoting their debut album, “Landmark.”

June 4: Las Cafeteras, an East Los Angeles band that blends Afro-Mexican sounds, and local band Meeting of Important People

June 5: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

June 6: Michael Kiwanuka, British singer-songwriter

June 7: Sean Rowe, an alternative folk singer-songwriter, with opening act, Birds of Chicago

June 8: Beats + Bars, featuring a diverse group of Pittsburgh hip-hop stars, including Choo Jackson, HollyHood, Billy Pilgrim, Pirate Gang, Track Meet, Hubbs, DJ Selecta

June 9: Dawes, a folk band from Los Angeles touring in support of its fifth album, “We're All Gonna Die.” Opening act is Accidentals, Billboard's breakout band at SXSW 2015

June 10: Sarah Jarosz, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who won a 2017 Grammy for best folk album. Fruition, a Portland, Oregon-based quintet that plays soul, blues and British Invasion era pop, will open.

June 11: St. Paul and the Broken Bones, a six-piece soul band based in Birmingham, Ala., with local soul band The Commonheart opening.

Details: traf.trustarts.org