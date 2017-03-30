Three Rivers Arts Festival music lineup taking shape
Updated 1 hour ago
We must be getting closer to summer, because the Three Rivers Arts Festival is announcing the music lineup for the annual 10-day event downtown Pittsburgh.
The festival runs June 2 to 11. The acts are being announced throughout the day Thursday on sponsoring radio station, WYEP-FM. Here's what we know so far (stay tuned for updates):
June 2: To be announced
June 3: Minneapolis' Hippo Campus, an indie-rock band of 21-year olds who've found national success with a couple of EPS and are promoting their debut album, “Landmark.”
June 4: Las Cafeteras, East Los Angeles band that blends Afro-Mexican sounds, and local band Meeting of Important People
June 5: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
June 6: To be announced
June 7: Sean Rowe, an alternative folk singer-songwriter
June 8: To be announced
June 9: Dawes, a folk band from Los Angeles touring in support of its fifth album, “We're All Gonna Die.” Opening act is Accidentals, Billboard's breakout band at SXSW 2015
June 10: To be announced
June 11: St. Paul and the Broken Bones, a soul band based in Birmingham, Ala., with local soul band The Commonheart opening.