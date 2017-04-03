Hall & Oates add Pittsburgh to tour schedule in June
Updated 39 minutes ago
Fans demanded it and Hall & Oates have delivered, by adding Pittsburgh to their North American tour, which kicks off May 4 in Tulsa, Okla.
Daryl Hall and John Oates, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and the No. 1 selling duo in music history, will perform their rock, soul and R&B sound on June 13 at PPG Paints Arena. Tears for Fears will open and Allen Stone will play an acoustic set.
From the mid-'70s to the mid-'80s, the duo had six No. 1 singles, including “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can't Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from six consecutive multi-platinum albums.
Both members of the duo have remained active. Oates, 68, recently released his memoir, “Change of Seasons,” and Hall, 61, has been producing “Live From Daryl's House,” a free monthly web show where he hosts his fellow musicians, since late 2007.
Tickets for the Pittsburgh show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7. Prices have not been announced.
Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com