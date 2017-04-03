Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Hall & Oates add Pittsburgh to tour schedule in June

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune Review
Daryl Hall & John Oates open their set with 'Maneater' in Pittsburgh Saturday, May 2 during the first outdoor show at Stage AE of the 2015 concert season.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Fans demanded it and Hall & Oates have delivered, by adding Pittsburgh to their North American tour, which kicks off May 4 in Tulsa, Okla.

Daryl Hall and John Oates, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and the No. 1 selling duo in music history, will perform their rock, soul and R&B sound on June 13 at PPG Paints Arena. Tears for Fears will open and Allen Stone will play an acoustic set.

From the mid-'70s to the mid-'80s, the duo had six No. 1 singles, including “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can't Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from six consecutive multi-platinum albums.

Both members of the duo have remained active. Oates, 68, recently released his memoir, “Change of Seasons,” and Hall, 61, has been producing “Live From Daryl's House,” a free monthly web show where he hosts his fellow musicians, since late 2007.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7. Prices have not been announced.

Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.