Kinky Friedman's irreverence wears well with the right mindset

Kinky Friedman's first album in nearly four decades was the result of an unexpected phone call from a far-flung friend.

“When my shrink, Willie Nelson, called me at 3 o'clock in the morning from Hawaii, he asked me what I was doing,” says Friedman, who performs April 28 at Club Café, on Pittsburgh's South Side as part of his Resurrected Tour. “I said I'm watching ‘Matlock.' Willie said that's a sure sign of depression. ‘Turn ‘Matlock' off and start writing, Kinky.' And I realized I hadn't written a song in 40 years.”

Friedman took Nelson's advice and released “The Loneliest Man I Ever Met” in 2015. The man who gave the world songs such as “Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in the Bed” and “They Ain't Makin' Jews Like Jesus Anymore” had not lost his touch with new songs including the title track and “Lady Yesterday.” There also are covers of Tom Waits' “Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis” and a duet with Nelson on Nelson's “Bloody Mary Morning.”

“The songs re-awakened my understanding of what a songwriter is,” Friedman says. “I think it's a very high calling. A songwriter or a musician is a much higher calling than a politician, a man who says he wants to help the helpless. A songwriter may actually have the chance to do such a thing.”

Friedman has a colorful resume by any standard. Born in Chicago in 1944, Friedman has spent most of adult life in Texas. He was part of Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue in 1975-76 and writes mystery novels. He has a line of cigars, the KF Signature Series, and his own Man in Black Tequila, the proceeds of which go to his Utopia Dog Ranch, which shelters and finds homes for abused animals. Friedman even ran for governor of Texas in 2006 — despite, or perhaps because, of his mistrust of politicians — garnering 12.6 percent of the vote and finishing fourth in the six-person race.

In an age when outspokenness and candor are viewed as liabilities, Friedman is not afraid to speak his mind. He's particularly candid when asked about the lack of characters in contemporary culture.

“I think Billy Bob Thornton says it well: because of the Internet, the audience has become the show,” he says. “You're not going to meet another Spencer Tracy or Jimi Hendrix. … You don't meet people like that anymore, you're not going to have heroes like that very much. It's just going to be a Miley Cyrus kind world and it's going to sound like Taylor Swift or Beyonce, they'll all sound alike.

And as far as the guys are concerned, it's going to sound like background music at a fraternity party. That's what we've turned into; the songs are all written by committee.”

Friedman's songs can border on the profane, but his irreverence wears well with the right mindset.

He brings up presidents Trump and Obama — he's willing to give the former a chance but is not a fan of the latter — despite his publicist's admonishment not to ask about politics. He's calls his tequila “Mexican mouthwash” with no fear of recriminations, and sings the praises of songwriters such as Buddy Holly and John Hartford.

But there is one subject that's sacred to Friedman: Nelson Mandela, who somewhat improbably when imprisoned on Robben Island in South Africa, listened to Friedman's music.

“He had actually been listening to ‘Ride ‘Em Jewboy' in his prison cell on Robben Island on smuggled cassette,” Friedman says. “He listen to it every night according to the guy in the next cell, Tokyo Sexwale, who worked for Mandela. He told me that personally when I visited South Africa in '96 and that Mandela would play it every night kind of like a sign-off song. But he also told me not to get too swollen a head because Mandela's favorite singer was not Kinky Friedman, but Dolly Parton. But it's very interesting. It's better than being nominated for a Grammy, kind of a Kurt Vonnegut type of award.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.