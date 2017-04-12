STS9 believes it's time to get loud, time to speak

When is a band more than just a group of musicians?

Sound Tribe Sector 9, appearing April 18 at Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore, links its music to higher ideals. Known for its charitable endeavors, including a remix album that raised funds for those displaced by Hurricane Katrina, STS9 takes a holistic approach to music.

“We're some grown-up good people over here,” says percussionist and drummer Jeffree Lerner. “We're highly dedicated to our art and being a member of STS9. We're value based and principle based. We try to reflect the phrase we've used in the past from the Dalai Lama: ‘Be the change that you want to see in the world.' ”

While the Dalai Lama is an admirable role model, he probably doesn't possess the musical prowess of Lerner and his STS9 bandmates. Known for complex and intricate songs that fall into the hazy nomenclature of electronic music, the Santa Cruz, Calif.-based (formerly of Atlanta) band's latest release is “The Universe Inside.” The album mixes soul, jazz, ambient and electronic music, and was inspired by the Golden Records that were stored on Voyager I and II and contain sounds and images about Earth.

The idea, according Lerner, is to reflect the collective concerns of STS9 on any given day or in any situation.

“I really think as an artist, whether you're a painter or writer or a musician, you're influenced and affected by the world around you,” he says. “By the people who came into your world today, the news of the world, the troubles in the world. So we leave a lot of room in those songs, not only in the way they're written but in the way they're played, to be able to open them up, to be able to improve, to speak to the emotion of the day or the room or whatever we're feeling. We can't just play a song A-B-A-B-A-B, and that's the song. That's not the band we are.”

STS9 — which also features guitarist Hunter Brown, keyboardist David Phipps, Alana Rocklin on bass and drummer Zach Velmer — has the musical dexterity that allows it to change on the fly. What differs on “The Universe Inside” is the use of vocals on many of the songs.

“I think we had more to say than we've ever had to say,” Lerner says. “It's time to get loud. It's time to speak. There's a lot going on in the world that's concerning. We're a band that's been together for 19 years and is still maturing. All those things tie together. All those things are metaphors for life and navigating through life. (“The Universe Inside”) is a well put together story, and the more you listen to it, the more you're going to pick up different nuances. It's not totally overt, it's not in your face, it's not do this, or ‘hey, you're wrong.' Life is give and take, and those different themes and stories that are represented there are important to us not only as musicians, but as people.”

The current tour will again feature an elaborate light show that's become a STS9 staple. But it also marks the band's 20th anniversary, a cause for both reflection and looking ahead. While two decades together can be wearisome, Lerner insists the band is just tapping into its potential. The camaraderie is good, the expectations are high, and the music is still rife with possibilities.

But this is only possible because the band is engaged beyond the bounds of mere music.

“Listen, we care about the world, about the Earth, about people,” Lerner says. “This is what we've chosen for our purpose, to try to affect and inspire. We do feel we are purposeful in that mission.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.