Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Jack Tady aims to keep the polkas poppin'

Joyce Hanz | Friday, April 7, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Joyce Hanz
“Polka King” Jack Tady,78, plays a Button Box Accordion in the basement studio of his Cheswick home. Tady will celebrate his 65th anniversary performing Polka music with a multi-band concert on April 9 at the Imperial Lodge #106.
Submitted
Jack Tady was crowned “Western Pennsylvania Polka King” in 1968 by America’s Polka King Frank Yankovic.
Submitted
Jack Tady and his Jack Tady Bears recorded a CD/DVD of the band's performance on the 'Mollie B Polka Party,' a television program aired on RFD-TV in Nebraska. The group includes members Brian Oboyle, accordion (left); Jerry Zagar, bass guitar; Jack Tady, drums; Mollie Busta, the show's host; Dick Tady, saxophone and clarinet; Larry Divis, banjo and guitar; Jacqueline Tady-Gutowski, button box; Garrett Tatano, accordion; and Sam Manno, accordion.

Updated 2 hours ago

Jack Tady of Cheswick has found his happy place.

“I like to make people happy and polka music does that,” Tady says.

Tady, 78, will perform, celebrate and serve as guest of honor April 9 at a multi-band concert open to the public, marking 65 years of performing polka and variety music.

“This will be a reunion for me,” says Tady, who will perform with his band, Jack Tady & The Tady Bears.

Tady was 9 when his teacher at school suggested he take up an instrument.

“They gave me a trumpet,” Tady says. “I didn't like it.”

A few weeks of trumpet practice did not go unnoticed by Tady's father.

“My dad asked me what did I really want to play. I said drums,” Tady recalls.

The trumpet went, and the drums appeared, and Tady hasn't stopped playing since. He also plays keyboard, bass and button box accordion.

“I was driven from a young age and always knew I wanted to perform and play music,” Tady says. “I love it. I never get tired of it. Music soothes people and my philosophy is to make people happy.”

Tady, of Croatian descent, grew up in Russellton, with parents who exposed him to the culture and music of Slovenian-Croatian Polka music.

He attended West Deer schools and earned a bachelor of science degree in music education and English and a master's equivalency in music from Duquesne and Penn State universities.

Tady retired from Deer Lakes School District after a 31-year career serving as music teacher and band director.

Tady and his wife of 35 years, Peggy or “Cupcake” as he calls her, raised four daughters. Peggy is Irish, and thought polka music was only for dancing at weddings.

She is “behind the scenes,” she says, except when she co-hosts with Jack on his weekly polka radio show, Jack Tady's Polka Place, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays on WEDO 810 AM.

“I didn't know it is a lifestyle,” she says. “My kids were put to sleep with polka music. Our daughter would get tired and say ‘put on the polka.' ”

Tady still gives drum lessons from his home. Their home's basement serves as a museum/studio — with Tady's instruments, photos and memorabilia lining the walls and shelves.

Photos showing their age are displayed on numerous poster boards — all commemorating various achievement and accolades awarded to Tady.

A popular niche music in America, polka in the U.S. refers to a music and dance style that originated in Eastern Europe in the early 1800s and traveled with immigrants as they settled in America.

Tady plays Cleveland-style polka. “It's smoother, not as jumpy,” he says.

Tady likes to say he “keeps the polkas poppin' in Pittsburgh.” With his band, The Tady Bears, he has traveled the globe performing. He was 14 when he formed his original band, the Russ-Slovenes. Performances all over the world dot his musical resume, including gigs on cruises to the Mediterranean, Bermuda, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

One memorable trip was a Caribbean cruise in which Tady's band had the distinction of performing the first Slovenian polka Mass on the high seas.

With no thoughts of slowing down, Tady keeps his calendar booked.

“I don't think he can sit through a half hour television program,” his wife says. “He gets a polka thought and he is gone.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.