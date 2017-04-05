Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Sanborn, Kidjo to headline Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Scott Chernis
Saxophonist David Sanborn

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival returns June 16 to 18 for its seventh year with free shows on three outdoor stages and some special ticketed indoor events.

The festival kicks off with the Rhythm & Blues music celebration and fundraiser on June 16 at the August Wilson Center, which also will host a concert by saxophonist David Sanborn that night. Also happening June 16 are the Jazz Crawl through several venues in Pittsburgh's Cultural District and JazzLive Jam Sessions at the Sonoma Grille and the Fairmont hotel.

Angélique Kidjo will play a ticketed show at 9 p.m. June 17 at the August Wilson Center.

On the outdoor stages, acts include: Hudson with Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Grenadier; Odean Pope Sax Orchestra; Tia Fuller Quartet; Spanish Harlem Orchestra; Chico Freeman Plus-tet; Sean Jones Quartet; The Bad Plus; Linda May Han Oh Quartet and Shirazette Tinnin & the Sonic Wallpaper.

Tickets are available now for the indoor performances. The exact schedule of performances on the outdoor stages has not been set yet.

Details: pittsburghjazzlive.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.