Sanborn, Kidjo to headline Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival
Updated 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival returns June 16 to 18 for its seventh year with free shows on three outdoor stages and some special ticketed indoor events.
The festival kicks off with the Rhythm & Blues music celebration and fundraiser on June 16 at the August Wilson Center, which also will host a concert by saxophonist David Sanborn that night. Also happening June 16 are the Jazz Crawl through several venues in Pittsburgh's Cultural District and JazzLive Jam Sessions at the Sonoma Grille and the Fairmont hotel.
Angélique Kidjo will play a ticketed show at 9 p.m. June 17 at the August Wilson Center.
On the outdoor stages, acts include: Hudson with Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Grenadier; Odean Pope Sax Orchestra; Tia Fuller Quartet; Spanish Harlem Orchestra; Chico Freeman Plus-tet; Sean Jones Quartet; The Bad Plus; Linda May Han Oh Quartet and Shirazette Tinnin & the Sonic Wallpaper.
Tickets are available now for the indoor performances. The exact schedule of performances on the outdoor stages has not been set yet.
Details: pittsburghjazzlive.com