Hometown favs Dan + Shay playing Stage AE
Updated 2 hours ago
The award-winning country duo Dan + Shay — featuring hometown guy Dan Smyers — will perform on April 15 at Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Side.
Dan + Shay – with Shay Mooney and Smyers, a McCandless native who went to North Allegheny High School — put out their sophomore album, “Obsessed,” in June of 2016. This came after their 2014 debut album, “Where It All Began,” which included the breakout hit “19 You + Me.” Other hits include “From the Ground Up” and “Nothin' Like You.” Mooney and Smyers met in Nashville in 2012 and immediately started writing songs and performing together. They were nominated for two awards — New Vocal Duo of the Year and New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year — at the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month.
Smyers graduated in 2010 from Carnegie Mellon University with a business degree. In an interview last year, he told the Trib that Pittsburgh's cultural values – hard work and family – make it a good breeding ground for country music.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Details: 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com