The Psychedelic Furs are back by popular demand

Their songs were college radio staples in the early '80s — “The Ghost in You,” “Heartbreak Beats,” “All That Money Wants,” “House,” “Love My Way,” and “Here Come The Cowboys” — then they became huge with “Pretty in Pink” in 1986.

But within five years, The Psychedelic Furs went dormant, disappearing for more than a decade before coming back, by popular demand as it were.

The band will be at Mr. Small's Theatre in Millvalle on April 14.

That's the story told by Tim Butler, the bassist for the English “First Wave” band who founded the group with his brother, singer Richard Butler. That tale starts here:

“At the time we formed, we were listening to the Velvet Underground and early Roxy Music and, of course, Bowie,” Butler says. “What made us want to form a band is we went to see the Sex Pistols as the 100 Club in London …

“What we did was take that aggression and energy (of the Sex Pistols) and mix it with the sound of the Velvet Underground and Roxy Music. That's how it started,” he says. “Neither of us could really play our instruments. We'd go into a rehearsal hall and we'd be trying to be heard. It was a wall of beautiful chaos.”

The Butlers' timing couldn't have been better.

“At the time we got together and started playing concerts, punk was pretty much done,” Butler says. “When the Sex Pistols split up, that was pretty much the end of punk. People were getting tired of bands trying to be the Sex Pistols — three chords and anger. We'd get up there with that same energy and play a song for 15 minutes. That caught people.

“We started out playing for 15 people in little clubs and in just a few months, we were selling out 2,000 capacity halls,” he says. “We signed after only about 40 shows. I guess people were starving for something besides the three-chord thing.”

The band released its self-titled debut in 1980 and its breakthrough, “Talk Talk Talk,” the next year. Two albums followed as the Psychedelic Furs built a following at home and in the U.S.

Then came “Pretty in Pink,” which became the title song for John Hughes' 1986 hit movie, bringing the band a new mainstream audience.

“The whole thing about ‘Pretty in Pink' is the version we gave the movie was actually a re-recording of the song that had been on ‘Talk, Talk, Talk' in 1981,” Butler says. “After that, they wanted us to write another ‘Pretty in Pink.' Obviously, we didn't.

“The whole thing got us a new larger following. But it also lost us a few of the hardcore fans who had been following us, after that movie and tour,” he says. “You had all these young girls turning up in pink T-shirts dressing like Molly Ringwald. The good news is since we've reformed, we're getting a bit of both, the old, hard-core fans and the ‘Pretty in Pink' people who still find us from the movie. So we can get an audience from 18 to 80.”

The return Butler referred to happened in 2000, about eight years after the band went on an extended break.

“We'd grown bored of being the Psychedelic Furs — album, tour, rehearse, record, album, the treadmill of it,” Butler says. “We thought we'd take a hiatus, which turned out to be longer than we expected.”Why did the band re-form?

“We'd been reading in the papers and hearing from people that certain bands were saying they were influenced by the Furs,” Butler says. “Then we were approached by our agent about doing a summer tour with the B-52s and the Go-Gos. All we had to do was play 40 minutes. We thought ‘Let's try it out and see if the magic is still there.' We went out on that tour, enjoyed playing together again, playing the songs and thought ‘Let's get back together and show the kids how it's done.'”

They've been doing just that for 16 years, playing their old songs for the loyal fans who turn up to see them each time they pass through a city, with a lineup that now includes the Butler brothers, Rich Good (guitar), Mars Williams (saxophone), Amanda Kramer (keyboards) and Paul Garisto (drums).

There's a new song in this year's set — the Furs are working on their first studio album since 1991. But the rest of the set comes from the '80s.

“There are certain songs you have to do or you'll be lynched — the hits, of course,” Butler says. “We change the rest of the songs around from tour to tour.”

Recent shows have touched on nearly every Psychedelic Furs album, including 1987's “Midnight to Midnight,” which has not been a favorite of the Butler brothers.

“For a while we were staying away from ‘Midnight to Midnight,' ” Butler says. “That was the only album we feel fell into being overproduced. But we're playing ‘Angel's Dark Cry,' a song never played live, even on the ‘Midnight to Midnight' tour. It's getting really good reactions. Maybe that album isn't so bad.”

L. Kent Wolmagott is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.