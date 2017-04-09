Photo gallery: The Decemberists at Stage AE
The Decemberists returned to Pittsburgh for a sold out show on Saturday, April 8 at Stage AE, showcasing a refined range of fan favorites.
The Portland, Ore., indie rock band is riding the success of 2015's “What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the group's second-highest charting release.
The “Shuffling Off to Ragnarök” spring tour 2017 will take the band along the East Coast, ending with a three-night stand at the soon-to-be-opened Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Decemberists will be playing songs from “every dusty corner” of their discography along with a bunch of new songs, according to the band's website.
The band also will play its first curated festival this year. Travelers' Rest, a two-day August festival in Missoula, Mont., will have a performance each day by the band, and include sets from Belle & Sebastian, The Head and the Heart, Shakey Graves, Sylvan Esso, Real Estate and others.