Music

10 bands take the stage to 'Rock the Palace'

Rex Rutkoski | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Victoria Morgan Draovitch
Submitted
Submitted
Country-folk artist Bruce “Acoustical Bruce” Guay of Murrysville, who plans to include songs from Greensburg artists, among other material.

Updated 1 hour ago

Instead of just holding an informal audition to add new bands to its TGIS (Thank Goodness It's Summer) free concert series, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust decided to turn it into an event.

“We wanted to get the community involved in choosing who they want to hear,” says Kelli Brisbane, special events coordinator.

Rock the Palace, originally called Battle of the Bands, was born.

The third annual edition returns April 22 to the Palace Theatre. This year, she adds, it is “10 Bands for 10 bucks.”

“Even though it is an audition, we didn't want them to feel as though it was a competition,” Brisbane says. “Our hope is that each group walks away with a great experience, win or lose, and some added exposure.”

A lot of local bands, she says, only have the opportunity to play the bar/club circuit. “This event gives them the unique opportunity to play a concert-style platform at the beautiful historic Palace Theatre. It is important to support local talent so that they are encouraged to create, continue and even grow to the next level. Our tech and production crew work this show like all other national touring shows that come through the Palace.”

A very eclectic mix of genres is represented.

“We love that. There really is a band for everyone: rock, country/folk, reggae, funk, blues, indie, alternative and pop,” Brisbane says. “It's inspiring to see how much local talent we have right here in our backyard.”

Rock the Palace is designed to be a casual and affordable fun night out at the theater. Seating is general admission and audience members can come in and out all night. Each band has 20 minutes. The transition from one band to another is accomplished in a few minutes.

A panel of industry judges, along with fans, will cast ballots.

“It's a very important event for us. We played last year and had a ball,” says Chuck Suba of the Uniontown-based Mark and the Wild Things. ”Anytime the Wild Things get a chance to perform on the big stage and do our original dance-oriented music, we take it. It's a real gas to play on the same stage as some of the greatest musicians of our time.”

“For a Westmoreland County guy, the Palace is like playing the Ryman (in Nashville),” says Bruce “Acoustical Bruce” Guay of Murrysville, who plans to perform four songs from Greensburg artists and covers of Dan Fogelberg and Billy Joel.

Greensburg's Leah “Leah K” Eaken will debut material from her first full band album, “Living the Dream,” among other songs. She has performed original songs, as well as a variety of rock, country and pop for several years as a solo acoustic act.

“I look forward to performing for the people in my city and am excited to see what the other artists bring to the table,” she says. “Every show is a unique experience with the crowd, whether it's a bar, festival, charity event or private club, and I believe it's the energy created in the room that keeps us coming back.”

Victoria Morgan Draovitch of Greensburg, who performs as Victoria Morgan, says she can't downplay her excitement about sharing a stage with such a talented line-up of bands. “I hope to make great connections with them,” she says. “I imagine this night will be a celebration of the great music scene we have here in Westmoreland County.”

Draovitch says her music is created “in hopes of inspiring others to be bold and confident.” That's how she feels when she is on stage. “My goal is to one day be performing on a national stage, making my fans feel invincible as well,” she says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

