Music

Tesla bringing classic songs to Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 10, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
Submitted
Tesla

Updated 3 hours ago

Tesla, the 1980s hard rock band, has found new success with an old album.

The Sacramento quintet, which is coming to Greensburg's Palace Theater on Aug. 8, first came to fame with its 1986 platinum-certified debut, “Mechanical Resonance.” They went on to sell 25 million albums in a 30 year career.

Last year, it released “Mechanical Resonance Live!”, which was recorded in 2015 while on tour with Def Leppard. The album spruces up the 12 classic tracks with 21st century live renditions.

They'll be playing those hits in Greensburg. Tickets are $39 to $85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 13.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

