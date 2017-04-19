Pair combine for fresh approach on Bach Choir of Pittsburgh's production of 'Elijah'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keith Dean appreciates a fresh approach to a piece of music, but is a little cautious about the tests such originality can bring.

“I am a big man so I said I didn't want to be flying on lines above the stage,” the 6-foot-6 baritone from Kentucky says.

No worries. Thomas Wesley Douglas, music director of the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, has no aerial solos in mind for Dean in the April 22 and 23 production of “Elijah” at Carlow University in Oakland.

But, as usual, Douglas is working on ways of giving new life to the Felix Mendelssohn classic from 1846.

“We are going to have different performance platforms to make the story-telling clear,” Douglas says. “Sometimes, movement is what you need to make sure the story is being told.”

He and Dean agree “Elijah,” which is written as an oratorio, really has great operatic style in its structure.

“You really have to come at it as if it is an opera,” Dean says about the nature of his title character.

He and Douglas know each other from work on another opera, “Porgy and Bess,” which they did here for the Opera Theater of Pittsburgh in 2010. Dean says he was impressed with Douglas's approach to music, so was pleased when Douglas asked him to return to Pittsburgh for “Elijah.”

Douglas was pleased Dean wanted to come back.

“He not only sings well, but is a good person,” he says.

Dean, 43, is from Frankfort, Ken., where he is the manager of a floral dealership. But he also is a busy freelance singer who has appeared in such productions as “Rigoletto,” “Cosi fan tutte” and “Tenderland.”

He also says he has done every baritone role in “Porgy and Bess” – aside from Porgy. That role is not a bucket-list thing, though.

“He just spends too much time on his knees,” he says about the disabled character.

This is his first time doing “Elijah” and says it presents a great deal of challenges. Besides being a work that is “monumental” in its size – he labels it “a big sing” – the role is dramatic. It has the story-telling nature Douglas mentions, he agrees.

“So I will be moving around,” he says. “It is not just a question of singing the words.”

Douglas says he sung in “Elijah” twice, but has never conducted it. It seemed like a good piece with which to close the current season, he says, because of its drama and scope.

It fits well with the “Messiah,” which opened the season, he says.

He also has a great deal of enthusiasm about Dean doing the role well.

“I heard him the first time and said, ‘That's a big old baritone,'” he says with a laugh.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.