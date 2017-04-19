After a brief respite, Jon Rinaldo is back in the talent game

Starting in 1989 years, Jon Rinaldo ran Joker Productions for 22 years, booking bands including the Goo Goo Dolls, Maroon 5, the Wu Tang Clan and Dashboard Confessional into area clubs.

In 2011, after the birth of twin sons, Rinaldo thought he needed a change and left the frenzied world of concert promotion. He had no idea he'd miss it so much, and early last year decided to start Big Bash Entertainment. The new company is the talent buyer for Diesel Club Lounge on the South Side.

Question: Did concert promotion change much during the time you were away?

Answer: Social media was already there when I left, but in that four-and-a-half-, five-year span the social media elements of the industry exploded. I had to re-wire my brain and way of thinking to understand the general numbers that some of these groups have on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the whole streaming thing and Spotify. There were all these different elements I was kind of dealing with before, but not nearly as much. And then I had to re-program my brain as to what genres were prevalent. It was a bit overwhelming because there are so many more bands than I was dealing with in the past.

Q: So your approach to booking bands had to change.

A: I had to come up with a different business model in looking at these groups to start looking at who to possibly book. If you look at the lineup (at Diesel) now compared to a year ago it's like night and day. … Now you know all the names of these bands.

Q: Is Diesel's location on Carson Street on the South Side helpful?

A: Yes, that's major. … The South Side, during the hours the shows happen, it's not so intense. On the weekends, once the 10:30 hour hits, the bar crowd starts coming in to the area and it gets a little crazy, but our shows are over then. … Being in the South Side helps so much. Ideally the best place for a club would be Oakland, but there's nothing there.

Q: How many shows are you promoting each month?

A: I'd say between seven to eight. In June we'll have 10. That's what I want to stick to. We'll go higher if we have to, but I see competitors doing 20-30 shows in different clubs each month and I've always said I don't know if the town can handle that much.

Q: Was it hard to re-establish yourself with booking agents?

A: There are quiet wars that go on over these shows. It's extremely competitive, but a lot of the agents are aware of what's going on.

Q: How has parenthood changed your outlook?

A: It's crazy. Becoming a father is awesome. It changes your whole dynamic about the way you look at the world. It's definitely helped me. It grounds you in the sense that it matures you. In the past, before my sons (Nicholas and Alexander) came around, there were late nights and nothing would get in the way of work. Now I have to schedule things and balance life and work with them. It's definitely a good thing.

A collective of musicians from Mali, Tinariwen consists of Tuareg inhabitants from the Sahara Desert. The music, pure and unaffected for centuries, is often described as desert blues, with lyrics and stories culled from a nomadic lifestyle and the unsettled politics of Mali. In 2012, Tinariwen won a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for “Tassili.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.