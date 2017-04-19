Frank Iero back on the road after harrowing accident

On the heels of his son's fifth birthday, Frank Iero has a lot to be happy about.

The former My Chemical Romance member has three children (twins girls and a boy), recently celebrated 10 years of marriage with his wife, and has a platinum and double platinum album at age 35. Plus, he's alive, which wasn't guaranteed after an October incident in Australia.

Frank Iero and The Patience, one of Iero's current projects which will perform at The Club at Stage AE on April 23, was involved in a crash in Sydney. The accident occurred about two weeks before the release of his new album “Parachutes.” A bus hit the band's van and left the health of its members uncertain for a little while. In the end, everyone survived.

Iero is still surviving.

“When it first happens, you say goodbye to everything, to everyone, to every action that you've ever done, the life that you knew. Then you see through it and you survive,” Iero says. “At the point you say ‘I survived this, but I don't know if I'll ever play again. I don't know if I'll ever do these things that I did again.' It's strange to then try to do them again because when that happens it doesn't feel like you decided not to do it. It feels like it's been taken from you, almost stolen.”

“...To try to reclaim that, that life and these things that you once did, that's pretty huge. That's an empowering, amazing feeling. Now if I ever decide to stop [playing music], that's more so on my owns terms and that's pretty rad,” Iero says.

Some days are better than others now, Iero says. There are ones where he thinks he has everything figured out, and others where he feels like he doesn't know a thing. Getting back to a somewhat normal schedule has seems to help, but it's a process. His last tour, playing dates in Europe with Taking Back Sunday, was a really hard one. Not because of the shows or the people, but because of the travel and how taxing it was.

“The first show back was the hardest. I didn't know how interconnected everything was until that first show. During that first show, all these emotions kind of flooded back and I was a complete [expletive] wreck. But once you kind of get that going, it gets easier and easier,” Iero says. “The more you do it, the more that muscle memory kicks in and it feels like this is what you're supposed to be doing. That empowerment of reclaiming your life after something like that happens, that gives you a lot of power and it makes you feel like you can accomplish anything.”

As Frank Iero and the Patience, the band is playing venues that pale in comparison to those that My Chemical Romance played, with that project playing arenas like Madison Square Garden and amphitheaters like then First Niagara Pavilion (now KeyBank Pavilion) in Burgettstown. But Iero feels more comfortable in smaller settings, as it was a really hard transition going to those big venues.

“[It] got real weird and scary. You start to feel like you were under a microscope and people were looking at you, looking at ways to bring you down and make you fail. That was a real hard mental hurdle to get over,” Iero says. “Starting out as kids playing Legion halls, to then playing Madison Square Garden and all these places, I needed so much medication every night to get up there and be able to do that. That sucked. It's a different animal.”

“...Going from there to go back to playing smaller places, I felt way more at home. That's the thing, with a new project to take that to a big venue setting, that's where [expletive] gets real weird. Every project is different. You need to kind of grow it. It needs to survive in its natural habitat. It just felt right.”

Since the breakup of My Chemical Romance in March 2013, fans have jumped at any information or news on the band. A cryptic tweet sent in July didn't quell their collective passion, as a mysterious teaser video played the opening notes to “Welcome To The Black Parade,” their hugely successful song off “The Black Parade” album, with “9 / 23 / 16” being shown at the video's end.

The tweet ended up being a reissues of that album, celebrating its 10th anniversary with unreleased demos, rarities and extras from the album's recording sessions. Fans were not enthused, to say the least, getting their hopes up for a possible reunion tour.

But this is just one instance of being a MCR member in a post-MCR world.

“You feel amazingly blessed to be a part of a project that people still to this day, clamoring for any kind of news or glimmer of it re-emerging,” Iero says. “However, I feel like to make a mountain out of nothing and to harp on something or to have people be sad or disappointed about it, that's where it's annoying and I feel bad about it. I don't want people to ever make each other feel bad about things.”

While fans making their own rumors or theories on the band's activity can be daunting, Iero always appreciates the recognition of “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge” and “The Black Parade” days.

“It never gets annoying that people care about a project that you worked on, so hard and for so long. That's an amazing feeling. You have to base all the projects on their own merit, not just compare and contrast them.”

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288 or zbrendza@tribweb.com.