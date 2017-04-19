The Outlaws feel right at home in this neck of the woods

It's not enough for The Outlaws to come to Western Pennsylvania just once a year, band leader Henry Paul says. They can't accommodate enough of their fans, and the Southern rock band likes small venues.

This week, the band is performing at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin. Then, on Nov. 11, the Outlaws return to the region for a show at the Pepsi-Cola Roadhouse in Burgettstown, Washington County. It's a gap of just less than 50 miles. Yet this entire region, including parts of West Virginia, has a lot of subcultures and audiences unique to those parts – and Outlaws fans come from each of them, says Paul, singer and guitarist.

“You could probably play three or four shows a year in the Pittsburgh area and never see the same person twice,” says Paul. He and his band formed in 1972 in Tampa, Fla., but he now lives in the Atlanta area.

“It's funny because when you first start out, you never know where the band is going to catch on ­— even more importantly, why,” he says. “It's an impossible question, but for whatever reason the band does very, very well in the Pittsburgh area.”

The Outlaws are enjoying the success of their latest record: “Legacy Live,” which was released in November. The band recorded most of the album — which includes classic hits like “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Freeborn Man” and “Green Grass & High Tides” — at indoor shows in New York and Florida. Live albums provide a special treat, like an “extra-long setlist,” for Outlaws fans, Paul says. Although The Outlaws are preparing for a new studio album – the band is set to begin recording in May – the greatest passion is performing live music.

“That's where we belong … we do just very well with that,” Paul says. “The energy and the intimacy and my rapport with the audience; it becomes warm and fuzzy, touchy-feely.

“After so many decades of doing this — being in the top and the bottom and the middle — you learn really where you belong,” Paul says. “We have an energetic live presentation. … We live and die by our performance.”

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.