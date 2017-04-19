Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Doors' guitarist Robby Krieger is a legend in his own right

Rege Behe | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joe Lopez
Guitarist-composer Robby Krieger

Updated 1 hour ago

There are hundreds of bands who mimic and are influenced by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Some even come close to approximating the sound of those legendary groups.

But no band has ever come close to duplicating the music of The Doors.

“There's been some attempts, like Echo and the Bunnymen,” says Robby Krieger, the Doors guitarist who appears April 21 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. “But I think what we did was so odd it was pretty hard to copy.”

Led by charismatic frontman Jim Morrison, and featuring keyboardist Ray Manzarek and drummer John Densmore in addition to Krieger, the band's run was a mere eight years. But in that brief time span the quartet made music that was inimitable and uncompromised.

“It was the unique personalities,” Krieger says. “We had so many diverse elements we brought to the music, but it just seemed to fall together.”

Krieger came to the band with a background in flamenco and finger-picking guitar. He admits it took some time to get used to electric guitar, but gradually he was able to incorporate his style into songs such as “Indian Summer” with its Middle Eastern vibe, and “Spanish Caravan,” which starts out with a flourish of a classical guitar.

In a 2010 Rolling Stone magazine list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, Krieger came in 91st, behind Henry Vestine of Canned Heat, Jerry Miller of Moby Grape, and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who was inexplicably ranked 18th.

When asked if his talents are underappreciated, Krieger replies, “Maybe someday.”

“Those polls are all screwed up, as you know,” he says. “Kurt Cobain is No. 28 (actually No. 12) or something like that. I really don't pay much attention to them. As far as I'm concerned, I'm Top 10.”

The year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “The Doors,” the band's debut record. Regarded as one of the landmark albums of the '60s, and featuring songs including “Light My Fire,” “Break on Through” and “Back Door Man,” it's an album that's fully formed and brilliantly executed, remarkable for a first release.

“That's because we'd been playing together for a couple of years at that point, playing those songs every night in front of audiences,” Krieger says. “When you do that you can tell what's working and what's not. We had the advantage of knowing it. When we recorded the album it was just turn on the tape recorder and that's it. There wasn't a whole lot of production involved. It was pretty simple.”

The April 21 concert will feature many of the songs from the debut album – “we'll play the songs that people want to hear,” Krieger promises — and one gem that's rarely performed: “The End.” Clocking in at nearly 12 minutes on the record, the song was originally much shorter.

“To me it epitomizes The Doors,” Krieger says of “The End.” “It started out as a little love song that Jim and I came up with, and as we played it live it grew longer and longer. Finally Jim came up with that Oedipal part. It was kind of a living thing. It grew and that's how Doors' songs were: They started out short, like ‘Light My Fire,' and got longer as we played them.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

