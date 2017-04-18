Pittsburgh Symphony readies for a busy summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will kick off its summer with a performance at the 58th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival on June 5 at Pittsburgh's Point State Park, but that's just the beginning of “Summer with the Symphony.”

Other shows include:

• Music of Flight and Fantasy: A Sensory Friendly Performance, 2:30 p.m. June 17, Heinz Hall. $15

• The O'Jays with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. June 29, Heinz Hall. Tickets start at $39

• In Honor of Service: An Americana Concert, 7 p.m. June 30, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, Oakland. Free, but tickets needed

• Concerts in the Parks — 8 p.m. July 1 at South Park and 8:15 p.m. July 2 at Hartwood Acres. Free

• “Jane Lynch Sings The Great American Songbook* (*Plus One Guatemalan Love Song)” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m. July 7, Heinz Hall. Tickets start at $35

• “A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop,” featuring Common with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. July 20, Heinz Hall. Tickets start at $45.

• “Classical Mystery Tour: Sgt. Pepper's 50th Anniversary” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m. July, Heinz Hall. Tickets start at $29

• Johnny Mathis with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m. July 22, 8 p.m., Heinz Hall. Tickets start at $39

The orchestra's BNY Mellon Grand Classics series continues through June 25, concluding with “Honeck Conducts Beethoven,” June 23 to 25.

PNC Pops has two summer shows — “Ella & Louis: All That Jazz,” June 16 to 18, and “The Music of John Williams,” July 14 to 16

Tickets for the “Summer with the Symphony” shows go on sale April 19. The other shows are already on sale.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org