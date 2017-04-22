Pair toil to bring music to the children of Cambodia

A pair of Pittsburgh violinists are using their talents to help bring music education to a country where such instruction has long been silenced.

In conjunction with the Oakmont-based South East Asia Prayer Center, Elisabeth Franzetta of Moon and Rochelle Agnew of Squirrel Hill are leading an international team that's developing a music curriculum for students in the Banteay Meanchey province in northwest Cambodia.

“In regions where there is so much hurt and destruction, the need for beauty is that much greater,” says Franzetta. “Music absolutely can provide that beauty.”

The story of how two teachers from Western Pennsylvania came to prepare lessons for students nearly 9,000 miles away began when Agnew traveled to Southeast Asia with the nonprofit Global Celebration last summer.

“When I came back, my mind and my heart were still back there,” she says.

A friend suggested Agnew connect with South East Asia Prayer Center, or SEAPC. She contacted president Matt Geppert in hopes of learning about opportunities for studying Khmer, the official language of Cambodia. Geppert had another idea.

SEAPC is an international Christian organization with programs dedicated to health care, education, parenting, microeconomics and more. The organization has been working with the Cambodian government to help develop the country's public education system by offering Christ-based supplemental education in science, math, English, music and life skills as part of a project called BC Arise. They began with eight schools within the province in 2007 and last year received an invitation from the government to bring their successful model to every school district in Banteay Meanchey. The province, which borders Thailand, is comprised of nearly 130,000 students in 488 schools. Each one is in need of a music program.

Agnew immediately agreed to develop a music program for SEAPC, despite curriculum writing being somewhat outside her purview. Fortunately, her good friend and fellow musician Franzetta is skilled at it.

“It's such a great challenge,” says Franzetta, who holds a master's degree in music and human learning from the Center for Music Learning at the University of Texas at Austin. “I truly believe in the power of music to change people's lives, especially the lives of children. I had to be a part of this amazing opportunity.”

The two named their project BC Amp and are writing with the understanding most kids are starting from the ground level. There is no existing music program they know of in a country recovering from its turbulent past. The Khmer Rouge regime of the 1970s and 1980s brought war and genocide to Cambodia, and the Communist government decimated regional culture. Many musicians were either killed or fled the country.

Today, many children drop out of school in attempts to find paying jobs. In Banteay Meanchey, only 10 percent of current first-graders will graduate high school. As a result, many end up victims of human trafficking rings that plague the country.

“We're hoping this program not only gives them skills but also helps them enjoy school and stay in school long term,” Agnew says. “The more opportunities you provide children to develop a passion and to dream lets them see the benefits of long-term education and thereby fight the poverty cycle.”

Agnew and Franzetta are developing the curriculum in such a way that local Cambodian teachers can add their own cultural influences and make it their own. They are focusing on core music skills such as rhythm, harmony, melody and literacy components. Lessons must be versatile as some classes have instruments and other resources while others are open-air classrooms with dirt floors.

“This is a different culture. This is a very different situation from anywhere we've taught before,” Franzetta says. “It would be counterproductive to prescribe everything that's going to be happening months down the road. Really, we just need to make sure the teachers over there have something they can sink their teeth into.”

Agnew will travel to Cambodia in August to help train teachers while Franzetta, whose son will just be turning 1 around that time, will participate via Skype. Both women know this trip will likely not be the last as the curriculum evolves and grows over time. Both hope to one day attend a performance of an ensemble and see the influence of the work they've done.

“We are hoping this is a lifelong endeavor, something that is sustainable for the long-term,” Agnew says.

Geppert says he hopes the curriculum will “help a generation to create new songs of hope and to understand the formation of the cultural songs of the Khmer past.

“We are so grateful to God for bringing Rochelle and Elisabeth to us at this time,” he says. “They are the type of people we are praying for and we are hoping even more will come to SEAPC to help in this work and the other educational programs of BC Arise.”

Details: seapc.org

Rachel Weaver is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.