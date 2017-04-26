A guiding hand, expert advice led trumpeter Terrell Stafford to jazz

Terell Stafford insists he wants to be more than “a jack of all trades.”

Even though he is a classical trumpeter and a teacher-administrator at Temple University in Philadelphia, he is most comfortable with his quintet and with sax star Bill Warfield.

“Bill and I have been playing together 25 years,” he says. “We are just joined at the hip in musical philosophy. We never have to ask about where we are going or what we are doing.”

It makes gigs such as the April 29 one at the New Hazlett Theater on Pittsburgh's North Side enjoyable, he says.

While Stafford, 50, has played in many settings since emerging on jazz scene in the 1990s, he says he enjoys being with his quintet the most. Besides him and Warfield, the group also includes pianist Bruce Barth, bassist David Wong and drummer Billy Williams.

He also has played with such groups as McCoy Tyner's sextet. the Kenny Barron Quintet, the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, the Jon Faddis Jazz Orchestra, and on Diana Krall's “From This Moment On” Grammy-nominated album. He is managing and artistic director of the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia.

Stafford was last here in April 2014 with Bobby Watson's Horizon band.

He says the date at the Hazlett will feature a good deal of music from his “Brotherlee Love” album, which concentrates on the music of trumpet legend Lee Morgan. But it also will include work from his new album, “Forgive and Forget,” which is made up entirely of music by saxophonist Herb Harris.

Stafford is a classically trained trumpeter who got his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and his master's from Rutgers University. Two events led him to jazz, he says.

Once, he was performing George Frederic Handel's “Let the Bright Seraphim” with a soprano who did a little improvisation and forced him to do likewise. Then he was talking with Albert “Bud” Herseth, famed trumpeter from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who played in a Dixieland band for fun once a week.

Herseth advised him to focus on improvisation because it would deepen his outlook on music.

Stafford believes it has turned him into the player he is. Besides his performing tasks, the trumpeter says his work at Temple keeps him sharp.

“When I got this job, people were telling me it was really going to eat into my playing,” he says. “But it hasn't and it can't. I have to practice as much as ever to be able to show things to students.”

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.