Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

A guiding hand, expert advice led trumpeter Terrell Stafford to jazz

Bob Karlovits | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
TS Gallery
Terell Stafford

Updated 1 hour ago

Terell Stafford insists he wants to be more than “a jack of all trades.”

Even though he is a classical trumpeter and a teacher-administrator at Temple University in Philadelphia, he is most comfortable with his quintet and with sax star Bill Warfield.

“Bill and I have been playing together 25 years,” he says. “We are just joined at the hip in musical philosophy. We never have to ask about where we are going or what we are doing.”

It makes gigs such as the April 29 one at the New Hazlett Theater on Pittsburgh's North Side enjoyable, he says.

While Stafford, 50, has played in many settings since emerging on jazz scene in the 1990s, he says he enjoys being with his quintet the most. Besides him and Warfield, the group also includes pianist Bruce Barth, bassist David Wong and drummer Billy Williams.

He also has played with such groups as McCoy Tyner's sextet. the Kenny Barron Quintet, the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, the Jon Faddis Jazz Orchestra, and on Diana Krall's “From This Moment On” Grammy-nominated album. He is managing and artistic director of the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia.

Stafford was last here in April 2014 with Bobby Watson's Horizon band.

He says the date at the Hazlett will feature a good deal of music from his “Brotherlee Love” album, which concentrates on the music of trumpet legend Lee Morgan. But it also will include work from his new album, “Forgive and Forget,” which is made up entirely of music by saxophonist Herb Harris.

Stafford is a classically trained trumpeter who got his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and his master's from Rutgers University. Two events led him to jazz, he says.

Once, he was performing George Frederic Handel's “Let the Bright Seraphim” with a soprano who did a little improvisation and forced him to do likewise. Then he was talking with Albert “Bud” Herseth, famed trumpeter from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who played in a Dixieland band for fun once a week.

Herseth advised him to focus on improvisation because it would deepen his outlook on music.

Stafford believes it has turned him into the player he is. Besides his performing tasks, the trumpeter says his work at Temple keeps him sharp.

“When I got this job, people were telling me it was really going to eat into my playing,” he says. “But it hasn't and it can't. I have to practice as much as ever to be able to show things to students.”

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.