Acclaimed violionist Ed Simons' love of music began in the womb

Born to perform? Pittsburgh's Ed Simons allows for an appropriate pregnant pause before he answers.

“Before I was born, my father played a Mozart symphony for my mother and it made me move inside her belly,” he says.

That was only the beginning of what has been a 100-year-plus interest in music that has Simons celebrating not only his centennial this year as a still vibrant violinist and pianist, but the 65th anniversary of his founding the Rockland Symphony Orchestra near his home in Pomona, N.Y.

But it was those formative years in Pittsburgh, where he grew up in the Hill District, that still bear notable memories for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra violinist. He played violin in the Pittsburgh Symphony under Fritz Reiner during the 1938-39 and 1941-42 seasons

Memories come clearly to this still surging centenarian. But in case there is a slip or two, he is abetted by his daughter, Jo Simons, visiting from her home in Madison, Wisc., where she is a piano teacher as well as author; indeed, she just self-published a book about her dad: “My Father Wakes Up Laughing.”

“After I was born, I wanted to learn what was that music” that he had heard that made the umbilical cord vibrate as an instrument. That Mozart “symphony had a remarkable effect on me.”

So much so that at the age of 9, “I went to my school's library and asked one of the librarians for help” in tracking the composition down.

“A young man was assigned to help me, and he was a violinist. He noticed my curiosity about instruments so he introduced me to two books, one about analysis of symphonic works, another on concerti and musical structure.

“I still have those two books in my collection.”

Simons recollects how the librarian also showed him another book, one which detailed all the sections of what made up an orchestra. “That is what started it for me.”

Even at 100, there is no end in sight for this music man who, though retired from most organized musical activities these days, still maintains a coterie of private students. But it was 91 years ago that his father, an emigre and tailor, seeing his son's budding interest in music, bought him a violin “and arranged for a teacher.”

Simons learned his lesson the hard — and painful — way. “If I would put my fingers on the wrong note, the teacher would hit my head with the bow,” he says, still with an ouch in his voice.

“From then on, I stopped taking lessons and started going to concert halls all around Pittsburgh. Whenever a violinist was appearing, I made sure to go. And I got in free — as young as I was, there was no charge for me.”

He learned from the best, “watching from the balcony” as such notables as violinist Jascha Heifetz would perform in Pittsburgh or Austrian-born Fritz Kreisler would give one of his legendary commanding concerts.

“I began to experiment with what I learned from the violinists on stage,” Simons says

In fifth grade, he was lucky enough “that a violinist came to school to introduce the instrument to students. He heard me play and was impressed.”

Later, at what was then Morningside Elementary, “he asked me to play a concert for the students, and I performed ‘Violin Concerto in A Minor by Accolay.' ”

The talent was obvious and nurtured by staff at the legendary former Irene Kaufmann Settlement School in Pittsburgh, where the young teen would hang out and, as he concedes, pick up the vibes of the school's commitment to music. “It was a huge influence,” says his daughter of the school.

His fledgling career continued while attending Peabody High School and then Fifth Avenue High.

“Even in 10th grade, people respected my ability as a violinist,” he says.

“He tried going to college to study music after high school in Pittsburgh, but soon realized he knew more about the music being taught than the instructors did,” his daughter writes in her book.

He was invited to join the Pittsburgh Symphony. “I auditioned at 19 for conductor Fritz Reiner,” an eminent figure in the music world, who led the symphony for 10 years beginning in 1938. “At 21, I was invited to be in the First Section of violins.”

But the sweet music that was romance took over and took him out of Pittsburgh for what would become a long musical mission that began in Michigan, “where a friend who was at Michigan State invited me to come for the summer.”

He did, and there met his future wife, Janet Kelley, an assistant teacher at Michigan State. They got married in 1938, and were together for 60 years before Janet died in 1998.

The long and winding road soon headed East. “When Mom was in New York City, she got jobs as a violist in Broadway pits,” says Jo Simons. “She opened doors for my dad to get jobs, too.”

Soon, he was working on Broadway and touring with the company that would become American Ballet Theatre. Later, Max Goberman, conductor of American Ballet Theatre, “was opening a new Broadway show, ‘Where's Charley?,' and asked my Dad to conduct,” Jo Simons says.

Simons took advantage of this passing of the baton, and would become a Broadway fixture as well as on tour for such musicals as “My Fair Lady,” “Tovarich” and “Camelot.”

The family moved to its new home in Pomona in 1950, helping found what Jo Simons calls a “cooperative community.” It is where Simons and his wife — whom their daughter has called “the Johnny Appleseeds of Rockland County” — saw the need for an enhanced musical scene. In 1952, Simons orchestrated the establishment of the Suburban Symphony, now known as the Rockland Symphony Orchestra, and he and his wife founded what is now the Rockland Conservatory of Music.

And while he doesn't formally conduct anymore — ”The last concert I conducted was in October 2016” — Simons will make exceptions.

Looking back, Simons still marvels at the role Mozart played in his love of music, but concedes, “I prefer Bach.”

And if we want to do a follow-up when Simons turns 112, will he be up for it?

He laughs. “Take a gamble and call me.”

Michael Elkin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer, and an arts writer, playwright and author of the novel, “I, 95.”