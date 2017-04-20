Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Mavericks, Gin Blossoms, Billy Porter highlight Allegheny County concert series

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
J. Herrington
The Mavericks
The Gin Blossoms
The Gin Blossoms
John Altdorfer | for the Tribune-Review
Billy Porter performs at the Cultural Trust Cabaret Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County Summer Concert Series will feature Grammy winners, a Tony winner and hometown favorites.

The lineup for shows at South Park and Hartwood Acres was announced April 20 by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Nationally known performers include Boz Scaggs, Gin Blossoms, The Mavericks, Con Funk Shun, Larry Carlton and Billy Porter.

Pittsburgh native Porter, who won a Tony for his role in “Kinky Boots,” will do two shows — Aug. 26 on the Hartwood Acres Mansion lawn for the Allegheny County Parks Foundation's inaugural “Twilight Picnic for the Parks” fundraiser commemorating the parks system's 90th anniversary, and Aug. 27 on the stage at Hartwood Acres amphitheater.

Hartwood Acres

Hartwood Acres Park amphitheater will host 13 free performances on Sundays, starting with the Pittsburgh Opera on June 4. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Other Hartwood shows include:

June 11: River City Brass Band

June 18: Father's Day Car Cruise, from 2-7 p.m., and concert featuring Johnny Angel & The Halos at 7:30 p.m.

June 25: Orkesta Mendoza

July 2: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at 8:15 p.m.

July 9: 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Tank & The Bangas with Sweet Crude

July 16: Boz Scaggs

July 23: Grammy winner The Mavericks with the Last Bandoleros

July 30: Con Funk Shun

Aug. 6: “Nick's Fat City Night” featuring Gathering Field and Brownie Mary with the Dick Clarks

Aug. 13: Four-time Grammy winner Larry Carlton with Don Aliquo Sr. & Jr. “Fathers and Sons” album release celebration

Aug. 20: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Aug. 27: Billy Porter

Sept. 3: 18th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival featuring Rusted Root with local opening bands, starting at 5 p.m. $20 per vehicle donation benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

South Park

South Park amphitheater will host 13 free performances this season beginning at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, unless otherwise noted.

June 2: The Stickers with the Hobbs Sisters

June 9: Tamburitzans

June 16: Nicole Atkins

June 23: U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors — America's Big Band

July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at 8:05 p.m.

July 7: Grammy nominee Joey DeFrancesco and two-time Grammy winner Catherine Russell

July 14: NRBQ and the Whole Wheat Horns

July 21: Gin Blossoms with Jimmer Podrasky & The Redd-Ups

July 28: JD McPherson with Dan Getkin & the Twelve Six

Aug. 4: Sauce Boss

Aug. 11: The Outlaws with the Steppin Stones

Aug. 18: Summer of Love Experience

Aug. 25: The Commonheart

New digital mixers, speakers, microphones, cabling, monitor boards and amplifiers, as well as state-of-the-art LED lights, will improve the look and sound of the concerts. Hop Farm Brewing Company in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood will be the exclusive craft beer vendor for the Summer Concert Series.

Details: www.alleghenycounty.us/summer

