Mavericks, Gin Blossoms, Billy Porter highlight Allegheny County concert series
Updated 29 minutes ago
The Allegheny County Summer Concert Series will feature Grammy winners, a Tony winner and hometown favorites.
The lineup for shows at South Park and Hartwood Acres was announced April 20 by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
Nationally known performers include Boz Scaggs, Gin Blossoms, The Mavericks, Con Funk Shun, Larry Carlton and Billy Porter.
Pittsburgh native Porter, who won a Tony for his role in “Kinky Boots,” will do two shows — Aug. 26 on the Hartwood Acres Mansion lawn for the Allegheny County Parks Foundation's inaugural “Twilight Picnic for the Parks” fundraiser commemorating the parks system's 90th anniversary, and Aug. 27 on the stage at Hartwood Acres amphitheater.
Hartwood Acres
Hartwood Acres Park amphitheater will host 13 free performances on Sundays, starting with the Pittsburgh Opera on June 4. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Other Hartwood shows include:
June 11: River City Brass Band
June 18: Father's Day Car Cruise, from 2-7 p.m., and concert featuring Johnny Angel & The Halos at 7:30 p.m.
June 25: Orkesta Mendoza
July 2: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at 8:15 p.m.
July 9: 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Tank & The Bangas with Sweet Crude
July 16: Boz Scaggs
July 23: Grammy winner The Mavericks with the Last Bandoleros
July 30: Con Funk Shun
Aug. 6: “Nick's Fat City Night” featuring Gathering Field and Brownie Mary with the Dick Clarks
Aug. 13: Four-time Grammy winner Larry Carlton with Don Aliquo Sr. & Jr. “Fathers and Sons” album release celebration
Aug. 20: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Aug. 27: Billy Porter
Sept. 3: 18th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival featuring Rusted Root with local opening bands, starting at 5 p.m. $20 per vehicle donation benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.
South Park
South Park amphitheater will host 13 free performances this season beginning at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, unless otherwise noted.
June 2: The Stickers with the Hobbs Sisters
June 9: Tamburitzans
June 16: Nicole Atkins
June 23: U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors — America's Big Band
July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at 8:05 p.m.
July 7: Grammy nominee Joey DeFrancesco and two-time Grammy winner Catherine Russell
July 14: NRBQ and the Whole Wheat Horns
July 21: Gin Blossoms with Jimmer Podrasky & The Redd-Ups
July 28: JD McPherson with Dan Getkin & the Twelve Six
Aug. 4: Sauce Boss
Aug. 11: The Outlaws with the Steppin Stones
Aug. 18: Summer of Love Experience
Aug. 25: The Commonheart
New digital mixers, speakers, microphones, cabling, monitor boards and amplifiers, as well as state-of-the-art LED lights, will improve the look and sound of the concerts. Hop Farm Brewing Company in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood will be the exclusive craft beer vendor for the Summer Concert Series.
Details: www.alleghenycounty.us/summer