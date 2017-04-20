Earth, Wind & Fire tour with Chic coming to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
Two powerhouse bands that first gained fame in the 1970s — Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers — are touring together this summer, and will be at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 10.
“2054 The Tour” will visit more than 20 North American cities.
Earth, Wind & Fire had a string of No. 1 hits, including “September,” “Shining Star,” “That's the Way of The World” and “Boogie Wonderland.”
Rodgers co-founded Chic — most famous for “Le Freak” — and went on to produce some of the biggest hits of the 1980s, including David Bowie's “Let's Dance,” Madonna “Like A Virgin” and Sister Sledge's “We Are Family,” which is near and dear to the hearts of Pirates fans everywhere as the anthem for the team's 1979 World Series win.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28. Prices have not been announced yet.
Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com