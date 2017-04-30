Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Rockers honored for legacy

Candy Williams | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
The Shondells perform at Pittsburgh Rock'n Roll Legends awards at Jergel's Rhythm Grille on Thursday April 27 2017.
Submitted
The Crystal Blue Band

Updated 31 minutes ago

It's been a whirlwind couple of months for Mike Vale, Ron Rosman and Eddie Gray, Westmoreland County natives who are members of the Crystal Blue Band and former original members of the 1960s rock band Tommy James and the Shondells.

Two years after they reunited, the new phase of their careers is well under way. The latest honors for Vale, Rosman and Gray include their induction as part of Tommy James and the Shondells for a 2017 Pittsburgh Rock 'N Roll Legends Award. The ceremony was held April 27 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Marshall, as a fundraising event for the Cancer Caring Center.

Accolades for their success will continue May 4, when Westmoreland County commissioners issue a resolution proclaiming a week be set aside in their honor in recognition of lifetime achievements in the music industry.

Following the proclamation at the 10 a.m. commissioners meeting at the county courthouse in Greensburg, the Crystal Blue Band — comprised of Vale, Rosman, Gray and Mike Wilps — will perform a mini-concert at noon for the lunchtime crowd in the S&T Bank Courtyard of the Palace Theatre.

Mike Langer, president of Westmoreland Cultural Trust, says the recognition is well deserved for the three native sons.

“When they got the band back together, there was such a public outcry of ‘This is great, this is wonderful,' ” Langer says. “People from the community called me on their behalf and said, ‘You have to book them at the Palace, it's good for the region.' ”

Langer took the advice and booked the Crystal Blue Band for a Homecoming Concert at the Palace Theatre, which will take place on May 27, featuring Pittsburgh's 10-piece show band Johnny Angel and The Halos and vocalist Terry Brock, lead singer of Louisiana's Le Roux and formerly with Kansas.

“At the Palace, we don't get a chance very often to honor folks from our area. This is our chance to recognize and thank three of them who grew up here,” Langer says.

The musicians were first “discovered” by Tommy James and a promoter in 1966 while playing as the house band, the Raconteurs, at the former Thunderbird Lounge on Otterman Street in Greensburg. The singer was in Pittsburgh promoting his new release, “Hanky Panky,” and looking for new musicians.

“Quite frankly, we were a soul band, not paying much attention to pop music,” Vale recalls. “When James liked our sound and asked us to become the Shondells, we told him we're doing our own writing and doing well in Pittsburgh.”

The next morning he was driving to his day job and heard KDKA disc jockey Clark Race on the radio, playing “Hanky Panky.”

“He said, ‘This is going to be a hit record all over the country.' I made a U-turn in the middle of the highway and went home to call the group,” Vale says.

They had a long run with James, writing and recording 19 hit records, including “Crimson and Clover,” “Mony Mony,” “I Think We're Alone Now,” “Sweet Cherry Wine” and “Mirage.”

After the Shondells broke up in 1971 as James launched his solo career, Vale, Rosman and Gray formed a new group, Hog Heaven, releasing two albums over the next three years, until they decided to go their separate ways to pursue other interests, both in and out of music.

They reunited in 2015 as the Crystal Blue Band, a tribute to “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” a 1968 song composed by Gray, James and Vale and originally recorded by Tommy James and the Shondells.

Vale, who was from New Alexandria and Greensburg, now lives in Deep Creek, Md. Rosman, who first got the friends together to form The Raconteurs while he was a student at St. Vincent College, resides in DuBois, Clearfield County. Gray, from Connellsville, has a recording studio in Scottdale.

Rosman says he feels the songs of the Crystal Blue Band remain popular, especially with baby boomers and their families.

“People want to hear our music. It's classic and it will be around forever,” he says. He and his wife, Maryann, have a daughter, Jodie, and nine grandchildren.

Vale and his wife, Valerie, have a son and two daughters (and another daughter who has passed), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He says it was because of his family that he wanted to reconnect with the band.

“We've got 17 grandchildren between us, and they had never heard us perform. They've only seen our gold records on the wall. They couldn't relate to that. These kids needed to have a tie to this legacy,” he says.

These days, his kids and grandkids come to almost every one of their shows.

Candy Williams a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.