Music

Hot Pick: River City changing up the Miller tunes a bit

Bob Karlovits | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

James Gourlay is trying to find new life for old favorites.

“People love the music of Glenn Miller and we've been playing this arrangement called ‘Miller Magic' I think since 1981,” he says, mentioning the first year of River City Brass. “But I wanted to find a new way of giving them a sample of the great bands.”

As a result, “Miller Magic” will not be part of the band's “Swing Into Spring” concert series that begins May 4 at Linton Middle School in Penn Hills.

But five hits of the trombone master will close the show, including the seldom-played “Anvil Chorus,” his big-band take on the Giuseppi Verdi classic.

The show also will include some of the favorites of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway and Harry James. It will even have a look at Chick Corea's “Spain,” a piece written decades after the big-band years.

“I bought a four-CD set of Glenn Miller music and I am considering doing an all-Miller concert next year,” Gourlay says.

This concert also will be something of a showpiece for Mt. Washington arranger Joseph Green, who has been doing quite a bit of work for the brass band.

Ten of the items of the program are his and six of them are new arrangements.

“I have been trying to do new material,” Gourlay says. “It keeps the musicians fresh because they are not playing the same-old same-old.”

It is good for the listeners, too, he adds

“I like it when I hear audience members talking about their favorite pieces after a concert and everyone says something different,” he says.

Concerts are: May 4 at Linton Middle School, Penn Hills; May 5 at Carson Middle School, McCandless; May 6 at The Palace Theater, Greensburg; May 9 at Upper St. Clair High School; May 11 at Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland.

All begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 to $41.

Details: 412-434-7222 or rivercitybrass.org

