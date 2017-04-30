Singing with one voice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four high schools — Burrell, Highlands, Valley and Freeport — will unite for an evening of song, not competition, on May 2 for the 28th annual Alle-Kiski Show Choir Festival, showcasing the students' singing and dancing skills during a public evening of music.

The schools rotate hosting duties with Freeport Area High School's Forte Show Choir welcoming guests this year.

Each participating choir will perform a 15 minute set, and the show will culminate with a final group performance.

“This event is a great way to showcase the extensive talent in the Alle-Kiski Valley and to bring a bit of a different flavor to the choral music scene,” says Freeport director Tom Koharchik. “Each group works hard to prepare their music and choreography and looks forward to this event each year.”

Highlands High School is in the midst of celebrating 30 years of musicals, so their theme embraces that, says Highlands Variations Show Choir director Micheal Zeiler.

“We need to be coming together in the arts and not competing in the arts,” Zeiler says. “This event is a self esteem booster and the students are excited to show off their talent.

The best education you can give yourself is getting out there and seeing what is out there — I encourage that with my students.”

Highlands Variations choir member Liz Venesky agrees.

“As if show choir isn't one of the best experiences on its own, getting the chance to perform and support the show choirs of other schools is even better,” Venesky says. “I think it is important to see other schools' renditions of songs and support them because we are all in this community together and can learn a lot from one another.”

The evening finale song highlights the concert theme — ”One Song.”

The “One Song” component is an homage to famed composer Marvin Hamlish.

The 40 students that comprise Valley's “Harmony in Motion” show choir practice daily, says director Melissa Mazur.

“We consider these students to be the “Goodwill Ambassadors” of the New Kensington-Arnold school district and through their efforts, and the opportunity to perform, we hope to spread the word that great things are happening in the Alle-Kiski area,” Mazur says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.