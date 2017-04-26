Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Kaelber wins Rock the Palace battle of bands
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Savannah Butler
The Pittsburgh-based trio Kaelber won the Rock the Palace battle of the bands on April 22

Updated 1 hour ago

Sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time.

It worked for Kaelber, winner of the third annual Rock the Palace battle of the bands, on April 22 in Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

“The interesting twist of the evening was that Kaelber was not in the original line-up. They were simply going to entertain the audience during intermission,” says Kelli Brisbane, event organizer and assistant to the president of the sponsoring Westmoreland Cultural Trust.

“The week of the event, Special Reserve band broke up, so we invited Kaelber to bump up, and they ended up winning the whole thing,” Brisbane says.

The Pittsburgh-based winning trio describes its music as a mix of psychedelic, alternative and progressive rock fused with punk, funk and metal. They play original songs and covers from bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dinosaur Jr.

Kaelber's win comes with the Aug. 31 slot in the trust's Thank Goodness It's Summer weekly concert series, a July 1 gig at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, six hours of recording studio time and other prizes.

Taking second place was country singer-songwriter Andy Gregg, while third place went to a pop group, the Victoria Morgan Band.

Second- and third-place prizes include sharing the Aug. 24 TGIS spot.

Brisbane says attendance at this year's battle was the largest ever at 600.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.