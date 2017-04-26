Kaelber wins Rock the Palace battle of bands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time.

It worked for Kaelber, winner of the third annual Rock the Palace battle of the bands, on April 22 in Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

“The interesting twist of the evening was that Kaelber was not in the original line-up. They were simply going to entertain the audience during intermission,” says Kelli Brisbane, event organizer and assistant to the president of the sponsoring Westmoreland Cultural Trust.

“The week of the event, Special Reserve band broke up, so we invited Kaelber to bump up, and they ended up winning the whole thing,” Brisbane says.

The Pittsburgh-based winning trio describes its music as a mix of psychedelic, alternative and progressive rock fused with punk, funk and metal. They play original songs and covers from bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dinosaur Jr.

Kaelber's win comes with the Aug. 31 slot in the trust's Thank Goodness It's Summer weekly concert series, a July 1 gig at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, six hours of recording studio time and other prizes.

Taking second place was country singer-songwriter Andy Gregg, while third place went to a pop group, the Victoria Morgan Band.

Second- and third-place prizes include sharing the Aug. 24 TGIS spot.

Brisbane says attendance at this year's battle was the largest ever at 600.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.