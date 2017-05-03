The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is not your grandmother's big band

Tenor sax musician and vocalist Jeremy Davis, one of two self-proclaimed “Southern gentlemen” and leader of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, wants to set the record straight from the start:

“Just know that we are not your grandmother's big band. Don't get me wrong — she will love the show! But we are more than a romp through the '40s.”

A stroll through the videos on the band's website equinoxorchestra.com is enough to convince most any music lover that what Davis says is true. The song stylists are — as their name suggests — pretty fabulous.

Westmoreland Cultural Trust welcomes big band aficionados to see for themselves when The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs May 10 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

Two lifelong best buddies and Louisiana natives Clay Johnson and Davis are proud to offer the Savannah, Ga.-based 17-piece orchestra performing a smorgasbord of sounds, ranging from classic Sinatra and Western swing, to Ray Charles, Elvis, some original music and '70s and '80s pop tunes, “all served up with intense enthusiasm and a heavy dose of Louisiana spice!”

Davis and Johnson were performers in their own right before teaming up with the Equinox Orchestra.

Davis had been leader for a variety of bands, performing with such big names as David Sanborn, the Allman Brothers, the Beach Boys, jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr., Broadway singer Jennifer Holiday and trombonist Fred Wesley. Johnson was a folk and Southern gospel singer who has shared his music all over the U.S. and worked with churches and communities as a minister and missionary in Ukraine, India and Ethiopia.

The two became friends back in 1987 in junior high school in West Monroe, La., when they shared the same class schedule and were both into music — Davis played saxophone and Johnson played trombone. They continued to perform together through college at Louisiana Tech, perfecting rhythm & blues, rock and roll, classical, jazz, Christian and even hip-hop tunes with different musical groups.

When Davis formed the Equinox Orchestra and asked Johnson to sing on a few numbers, they were soon taking their show on the road. Davis serves as band leader and does vocals with Equinox; Johnson is the main vocalist. Davis still plays saxophone and Johnson still plays trombone.

“We are in the busiest period we've ever experienced,” Davis says, “on an 18,000 mile national tour that is literally crisscrossing the country twice back and forth! It's been crazy, amazing and exhausting.”

They like playing in new cities and finding some down time for sightseeing along the way.

“On our day off in D.C., we had guys all across the city enjoying all that our capital has to offer,” the band leader says. “Same thing for the Grand Canyon and Santa Fe and NYC. We love great food and we actually do a fair amount of cooking at the bus. We travel with a grill and our music director Tommy Brinson is also an amazing grill master.”

They agree the music they play for their audiences is “the ultimate feel good music.”

“People smile when they see the band and they smile when they hear the band,” Davis says. “Our whole M.O. is to connect and bring a little love to the world. People escape a bit when they come to a concert, just like going to a movie.”

Their latest CD, “Live from Savannah,” originated as a PBS special that aired on that city's PBS affiliate in 2016 and is being shown in other markets nationwide. They also are working on a Christmas CD and a children's CD.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.