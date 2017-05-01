Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Janet Jackson once again schedules Pittsburgh show

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on March 26, 2016, shows US singer Janet Jackson performs during the Dubai World Cup horse racing event at the Meydan racecourse in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.

Updated 2 hours ago

Four months into motherhood, Janet Jackson is getting ready to launch the “State of the World” tour — a continuation of her twice-postponed “Unbreakable” tour. The new shows will include a stop at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 29.

Jackson was first scheduled to bring her tour to Pittsburgh in February 2016, but postponed to recover from an undisclosed surgery. The show was rescheduled for July 2016, and was subsequently postponed when Jackson said she and her husband were planning their family and that she was under doctor's orders to rest.

The 50-year-old singer gave birth to baby boy Eissa in January.

Tickets for the newly scheduled dates will go on sale on May 5. Tickets held for previous “Unbreakable” tour events that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new dates.

Details 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.