Music

Sedaka, 79, follows the applause

Bob Karlovits | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Neil Sedaka

The title of Neil Sedaka's new album seems to tell the story of his career.

It's called “I Do It for Applause,” and Sedaka says that attitude has led him through his 60 years performing.

“It's wonderful to see people enjoying the songs and all the memories they have,” he says. “Yes, I'll be doing this for a while longer.”

He will bring his voice and his wide collection of songs May 12 to 14 for concerts with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall.

Not only will he present favorites such as “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen” and “Stairway to Heaven,” but he also will perform a symphonic piece, “Joie De Vivre.”

It follows his piano concerto, “Manhattan Intermezzo,” as works that are reflective of his classical training at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City.

“I had every intention of becoming a classical pianist,” he says, “but I am very proud of the way things turned out.”

Many other performers probably are pleased with the direction that career took, as well. Sedaka, 79, was one of the composers who churned out songs in New York's famous Brill Building.

Along with writers such as Burt Bacharach and Carole King, Sedaka was the creator of songs that were done by performers from Frank Sinatra to the Fifth Dimension.

Life in popular music began when he began performing in a doo-wop group, The Tokens, as a way of gaining high-school acceptance. He and a neighbor, Howard Greenfield, became a songwriting team that sold 40 million records.

Writing popular songs is in many ways rooted in current events. For that reason, he says he will perform “The Immigrants,” a song he and Phil Cody wrote in 1974. But current political discussion on immigration “has made it very timely again,” he says.

While Sedaka has been a prolific songwriter, he has never shied away from performing, even if he has “always been a little underrated as a singer,” he says.

Besides material for others, he has created a Grammy-winning canon of albums. That has kept him on the road since the 1960s and led to awards such as the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Popular Music/Songwriters Hall of Fame.“My audience is more album-oriented,” he says.

His vocal style is not too demanding, he says, so he thinks he can keep climbing to the bandstand as frequently as he wants in coming years.

“I sing pretty much as I speak,” he says. “I have heard that the voice really starts to go after 70, but I don't do arias, so it is OK.”

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

