What's your dream Janet Jackson setlist?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Janet Jackson finally makes it to Pittsburgh in November — after cancelling twice last year — it will be her fifth time performing here.

Her first stop was on March 13, 1990, at the Civic Arena, during her wildly popular “Rhythm Nation 1814” tour. Her other stops in the Pittsburgh area included June 1994 and September 1998 at Star Lake Amphitheatre (now KeyBank) in Burgettstown and October 2001 at Mellon Arena.

Were you part of the “Rhythm Nation” or did you jump on the bandwagon later in Jackson's career? What songs to you want “Miss Jackson” to play at her Pittsburgh show? Send your dream setlist to tribliving@tribweb.com.

Her last performance before surgery and pregnancy sidelined her last year was in March 2016 at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Here's the setlist from that show, according to setlist.fm:

1. BURNITUP!

2. Nasty / Feedback / Miss You Much / Alright / You Want This

3. Control / What Have You Done for Me Lately / The Pleasure Principle

4. Escapade / When I Think of You / All for You

5. All Nite (Don't Stop)

6. Love Will Never Do (Without You)

7. After You Fall

8. Again / Come Back to Me / Let's Wait Awhile / I Get Lonely

9. Any Time, Any Place

10. No Sleep

11. Got ‘til It's Gone

12. That's the Way Love Goes

13. Together Again

14. The Best Things in Life Are Free

15. Throb

16. Night

17. Black Cat

18. If

19. Scream / Rhythm Nation

Encore:

20. Shoulda Known Better

21. Unbreakable