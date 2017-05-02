What's your dream Janet Jackson setlist?
If Janet Jackson finally makes it to Pittsburgh in November — after cancelling twice last year — it will be her fifth time performing here.
Her first stop was on March 13, 1990, at the Civic Arena, during her wildly popular “Rhythm Nation 1814” tour. Her other stops in the Pittsburgh area included June 1994 and September 1998 at Star Lake Amphitheatre (now KeyBank) in Burgettstown and October 2001 at Mellon Arena.
Were you part of the “Rhythm Nation” or did you jump on the bandwagon later in Jackson's career? What songs to you want “Miss Jackson” to play at her Pittsburgh show? Send your dream setlist to tribliving@tribweb.com.
Her last performance before surgery and pregnancy sidelined her last year was in March 2016 at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Here's the setlist from that show, according to setlist.fm:
1. BURNITUP!
2. Nasty / Feedback / Miss You Much / Alright / You Want This
3. Control / What Have You Done for Me Lately / The Pleasure Principle
4. Escapade / When I Think of You / All for You
5. All Nite (Don't Stop)
6. Love Will Never Do (Without You)
7. After You Fall
8. Again / Come Back to Me / Let's Wait Awhile / I Get Lonely
9. Any Time, Any Place
10. No Sleep
11. Got ‘til It's Gone
12. That's the Way Love Goes
13. Together Again
14. The Best Things in Life Are Free
15. Throb
16. Night
17. Black Cat
18. If
19. Scream / Rhythm Nation
Encore:
20. Shoulda Known Better
21. Unbreakable